One of London’s largest beer gardens has just been named the best in the whole city
Yes, it gets plenty of sun
If there’s one thing London has, it’s an abundance of pubs. And rightly so - it wouldn’t be a British capital if it didn’t. And, with summer officially in full swing, there is no bigger question on people’s lips than ‘pub?’ - and more specifically, ‘where shall we go?’ After all, narrowing down the plethora of pubs takes skill, and an encyclopedic knowledge of which spots get good sun without charging £8 a pint.
Luckily, Barratt London are on hand to help, and have done what might be the ultimate round up of where to go. They have - presumably drunkenly - made their way across the capital’s watering holes to find the best of the bunch.
To calculate, they used a weighted ranking system, analysing the top 150 London beer gardens. They based their ranking on a range of factors including Google ratings, review mentions, customer satisfaction, price, and - crucially - the amount of sun each beer garden receives. From this, they curated a list of the top ten that received the highest average scores across all categories. Talk about serious stuff.
A post shared by The Duke Of Edinburgh, Brixton (@dukebrixton)
A photo posted by on
Scooping up the top spot was Brixton’s own Duke of Edinburgh. It boasts one of the largest pub gardens in London, and clocked up an impressive overall score of 96.5. It’s just a hop skip and jump from Brixton station and has loads of spaces, benches aplenty (as well as sheltered pergola areas with heating in case the summer weather doesn’t hold up), and most importantly lots of sunny spots for soaking up those evening rays. It was also ranked highly for price satisfaction, so you probably won’t have to take out a small mortgage to enjoy a sundowner pint.
The top 10 beer gardens in London
- The Duke of Edinburgh, Brixton
- The Edinboro Castle, Camden
- The Leather Bottle, Wandsworth
- The Eagle, Hammersmith & Fulham
- The Canonbury Tavern, Islington
- The Crooked Billet, Hackney
- The Garden Gate, Hampstead
- The Freemasons Arms, Hampstead
- The Crabtree, Fulham
- The Ranelagh, Bounds Green
The study also found that the highest concentration of pubs were located in Westminster, followed by Camden, and then Islington.
Friday night pint anyone?
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
