Prime charts dominated by much-anticipated action sequel

Amazon Prime’s movie charts have had a new number one and two for a little while now, according to FlixPatrol, and it looks like they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Accountant 2 was first released on Prime on 5th June, just a couple of months after its initial showing at the pictures, demonstrating a remarkably quick turnaround from big screen to small screen for the Amazon-produced film.

The action-packed sequel picks up seven years after the original, seeing brothers played by Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal reunite for a mission full of explosions, intrigue and quick maths - after all, he’s still an accountant of sorts.

Unlike the original, this film focuses more on the relationship of the two brothers, emphasising their dynamic, which introduces a more humorous tone than the original. Whilst maths and, erm, dancing aren't usually a natural pairing, the film has a dancing scene starring Affleck that will likely put a smile on even the most bitter of faces.

By releasing on the streamer, it's also pushed the original film up to the second most-watched film on Prime, meaning you can do a double bill of both to see where the characters end up and how they’ve grown from the first film to the second.

The Accountant 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Overall, the film was received quite well, earning 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the popcorn meter currently stands at 92%, indicating that fans are more enthusiastic than critics, who still enjoyed it but were more mixed in their opinions.

Radio Times gave the film three stars, describing it as “The Accountant 2 is dumb fun if you let it be so. But the moment you start to pick it apart, it simply doesn’t add up.”

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile Entertainment Weekly noted, “it's interesting how Affleck, a two-time loser at the superhero genre, ended up finding his best action-adventure character — his John Wick — with this franchise. Somehow, the numbers all add up,” giving the film a B.

We had the chance to have a chat with the stars of The Accountant 2 as well as the director Gavin O’Connor, who also helmed the original about the tone, action, dancing and more.