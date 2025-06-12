Prime charts dominated by much-anticipated action sequel
Affleck's own superhero
Amazon Prime’s movie charts have had a new number one and two for a little while now, according to FlixPatrol, and it looks like they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.
The Accountant 2 was first released on Prime on 5th June, just a couple of months after its initial showing at the pictures, demonstrating a remarkably quick turnaround from big screen to small screen for the Amazon-produced film.
The action-packed sequel picks up seven years after the original, seeing brothers played by Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal reunite for a mission full of explosions, intrigue and quick maths - after all, he’s still an accountant of sorts.
Unlike the original, this film focuses more on the relationship of the two brothers, emphasising their dynamic, which introduces a more humorous tone than the original. Whilst maths and, erm, dancing aren't usually a natural pairing, the film has a dancing scene starring Affleck that will likely put a smile on even the most bitter of faces.
By releasing on the streamer, it's also pushed the original film up to the second most-watched film on Prime, meaning you can do a double bill of both to see where the characters end up and how they’ve grown from the first film to the second.
Overall, the film was received quite well, earning 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the popcorn meter currently stands at 92%, indicating that fans are more enthusiastic than critics, who still enjoyed it but were more mixed in their opinions.
Radio Times gave the film three stars, describing it as “The Accountant 2 is dumb fun if you let it be so. But the moment you start to pick it apart, it simply doesn’t add up.”
Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Meanwhile Entertainment Weekly noted, “it's interesting how Affleck, a two-time loser at the superhero genre, ended up finding his best action-adventure character — his John Wick — with this franchise. Somehow, the numbers all add up,” giving the film a B.
We had the chance to have a chat with the stars of The Accountant 2 as well as the director Gavin O’Connor, who also helmed the original about the tone, action, dancing and more.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Last of Us Season 3 co-creators just revealed a a huge change to the show
Season 3 is set to be very different from the previous two seasons.
-
The new Apple F1 movie trailer makes you feel like you are in an actual racing car — literally!
Using haptic feedback, you can feel the rumble of the engines.