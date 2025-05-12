Godzilla x Kong: Supernova gets a teaser trailer: what we know so far

Warner Bros. Has dropped a brief teaser trailer for the next Godzilla x Kong movie, along with some important details.

The 43-second teaser for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova doesn’t show us any scenes from the upcoming film, but for good reason. It’s here to celebrate the movie going into full production.

This is also the first time we’ve heard the film’s full title. The “Supernova” subtitle has already sparked a barrage of speculation Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will see Kong (and perhaps Godzilla) take on a threat from the far reaches of space.

The obvious candidate? SpaceGodzilla.

Is SpaceGodzilla... a thing?

This monster first appeared in a 1994 Japanese movie called, simply enough, Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. It’s a version of Godzilla mutated by space radiation, and has great big crystals growing out of its back.

It suggests that the deep silliness of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will not be ditched for the next instalment.

Supernova does not have the same creative team as that film, though. Where The New Empire was directed by horror veteran Adam Wingard and co-written by Godzilla vs. Kong writer Terry Rossio, a pair of relative newcomers are at the helm this time.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova director Grant Sputter and writer Michael Lloyd Green previously worked together on the highly rated but little-seen AI thriller I Am Mother from 2019. It’s available on Netflix if you want a clue as to the sensibilities we may see in the next film.

Godzilla and Marvel veteran writer Dave Callahan is also credited, perhaps on board to help keep the film on the right tracks.

What else do we know about the film? Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is due in cinemas on March 26th, 2027, and will see Dan Stevens return as Trapper Beasley, chief scenery chewer from The New Empire.

Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell and Sam Neill are also expected to feature — so not a bad cast, all in all.

Those in the UK can currently catch up on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on Sky’s NOW service, while it’s up on MAX and Netflix in the US.

Our top recommendation, though, is Godzilla Minus One, available to watch on Netflix in both the US and UK.