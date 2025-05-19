Mubi secures rights to Lynne Ramsay's 'Die, My Love' starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in major Cannes deal

Art house distributor and streamer Mubi has acquired the North American and additional territories rights to Lynne Ramsay’s highly anticipated film, Die, My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. The deal, estimated at $24 million, marks a significant acquisition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Mubi’s acquisition extends to the UK, so that’s how we’ll be able to see it, but Mubi will also distribute in Ireland, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Latin America, India, Turkey, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and New Zealand regions where the platform distributes directly. Patrick Wachsberger’s newly launched company, 193, brokered the deal in collaboration with CAA Media Finance.

Die, My Love, an adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s 2017 novel, premiered at Cannes to positive reception. The film relocates the story from France to Montana and centres on Lawrence’s portrayal of a new mother grappling with postpartum depression and psychosis. The novel was a Man Booker International Prize 2018 Finalist and is held in very high esteem, so an adaptation of this modern classic is most welcome, despite the changes made.

Pattinson plays her husband, with supporting roles by Academy Award winners Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte, and Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield. Ramsay co-wrote and directed the two-hour genre-blending film, which was co-produced by Lawrence.

Mubi is reportedly committed to a 45-day theatrical release for Die, My Love, signalling its largest acquisition to date, with reviews already trickling out for the film ahead of its theatrical release.

This move follows Mubi’s previous acquisition of worldwide rights for Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, which garnered significant awards attention. Industry buzz at Cannes suggests that Lawrence’s performance in Die, My Love could also be a contender for future awards.