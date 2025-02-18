Matt Damon revealed as lead in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey adaptation alongside release date — first look image

Christopher Nolan has dusted off his contact book and effectively demonstrated his clout to assemble a stellar cast to adapt The Odyssey, one of the oldest works of literature and one that's still taught in schools today.

After plenty of time speculating, we have a first look at Matt Damon as Odysseus, confirming who the lead will be in the latest ambitious project from the director’s director, alongside a July 17th, 2026 release date.

The image of Matt Damon was first shared on Instagram, and marks the third time he's partnered with Christopher Nolan, with previous appearances in Oscar-winning Oppenheimer and Interstellar.

There isn't too much to go off in the image posted, but it does confirm Damon taking on lead role, his first time being the main man in a Nolan flick after a number of supporting roles. It still leaves room for speculation about who the rest of the cast will be playing, with Mia Goth being the most recent name to join the list.

From the atomic bomb to Homer's Odyssey

Nolan’s assembled a cast that's nothing short of staggering (and still being added to). So far, the cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Elliot Page, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, John Leguizamo and more.

It's a stacked cast and an eclectic one, too, even if it noticeably lacks any Greek actors; hopefully, the film doesn't sound like an outdated Harry Enfield sketch.

The Odyssey sees Odysseus, King of Ithaca, trekking his way back to his family after the Trojan War, scrapping with all manner of mythical creatures along the way — which will be interesting to see how Nolan tackles, thanks to his preference for practical effects and big set pieces.

Production has already begun on what will no doubt be a long watch at the pictures, so be ready to strap in for plenty more news between now and July 17th, 2026, as anticipation builds for The Odyssey.