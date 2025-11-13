Hideo Kojima and Disney+ team up for Death Stranding: Isolations — a bold new anime set in his haunting universe
Gaming's biggest auteur takes his haunting masterpiece to Disney+
Legendary game creator Hideo Kojima is expanding his post-apocalyptic world in a way no one saw coming. At Disney’s Originals Preview event in Hong Kong, the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding mastermind stepped on stage to announce Death Stranding: Isolations (working title), a new animated series streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2027.
It marks Kojima Productions’ first partnership with a global streaming platform, and a fascinating new chapter for one of gaming’s most ambitious universes.
The series, directed by Takayuki Sano (Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods), will be produced by E&H Production and told through traditional, hand-drawn 2D animation. Concept art from Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 designer Ilya Kuvshinov offers an early glimpse at the project’s haunting tone.
Set in the same fractured world as the 2019 PlayStation classic, Death Stranding: Isolations will follow a new cast, a young man and woman embarking on their own journey across a ruined America, as humanity teeters on the brink of extinction. The series promises to explore isolation, connection, and survival, the core themes that made the original game such a cultural event.
When Death Stranding launched in 2019, it blurred the line between game and cinema, starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Léa Seydoux in an emotional story about rebuilding a broken world. The sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, released in June 2025, continued that journey on PlayStation 5, and now Kojima’s creative reach is stretching even further.
“I grew up loving Japanese anime, and it has shaped my worldview,” Kojima said at the Disney event. “When Disney approached me, I decided to work with them to create something global.”
For Kojima, who has always treated games as a cinematic art form, animation feels like a natural next step. With Disney+, E&H Production, and some of Japan’s top artists on board, Death Stranding: Isolations looks set to be a stunning expansion of his visionary world, one that bridges fans of anime, games, and sci-fi alike.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
