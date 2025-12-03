Top director joins Amazon's God of War TV series

Another big name has joined Amazon’s God of War live action TV adaptation, director Frederick E.O. Toye.

Not familiar with the name? You almost certainly know some of the projects Frederick E.O. Toye has worked on recently. They include Shogun, The Boys, Fallout, The Terror and others. So, yeah, some of the best shows of the last decade.

He will direct the first two episodes of the show, according to Deadline.

This is just one among a series of recent titbits of God of War TV show info we’ve had in recent weeks.

First up, God of War is now officially in pre-production, which sees show runner Ronald D. Moore and team get their ducks in a row before filming actually begins.

We also know Amazon has already given the project a two-season greenlight, no doubt attempting to recreate the epic success of video game adaptations like Fallout and The Last of Us.

No casting details have been announced yet, but this is the point at which such talks are likely to be underway.

This live adaptation of God of War was first revealed in late 2022, with writer of Uncharted (the movie) and The Wheel of Time TV show Rafe Judkins at the helm. But he was officially confirmed to have left the project, after working on multiple script iterations, in late 2024.

Ronald D. Moore was confirmed as his replacement in October that year, and he has more substantial experience as a showrunner, having done the job on Battlestar Galactica and Apple’s For All Mankind.

This God of War adaptation is all about the “sad dad” era of the video game series, which began with 2018’s effective reboot of the series. The series’s first game was released in 2005, and those early games focused on outsize action — and a very angry Kratos character — while lacking much of the cinematic character of the more recent releases.

A recent post by The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has sparked a lot of online chatter that the next game in the series may be announced at the awards show, which takes place on December 11th.

This would help avoid the awkward situation Fallout finds itself in, having found major success with a TV show, with no video game on the horizon to pair with it.

Amazon is expected to release the first season of God of War in 2027. The last game in the series, God of War Ragnarok, came out in 2022.





