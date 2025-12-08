The Game Awards 2025: what to expect and how to watch in the UK

The biggest night in games is almost here, and once again Geoff Keighley is polishing his autocue for a three-hour extravaganza of awards, orchestral crescendos and enough “world premiere” stingers to pierce the atmosphere.

The Game Awards 2025 land on 11 December, promising the usual cocktail of celebration and spectacle: think emotional dev speeches cut between trailers, celebrity walk-ons, and the inevitable moment someone whispers “wait… is that actually happening?” at 3am.

Game of the Year will dominate headlines the next morning, but the electricity of the event always lives in the unknown. The reveals. The shocks. The games you didn’t know existed at 12:31am that suddenly become your next obsession.

Here’s everything UK viewers need to know ahead of the show.

Where to watch

THE GAME AWARDS 2025: Official 4K60FPS Livestream (Thursday, December 11 - 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT) - YouTube Watch On

British night owls, your annual ritual awaits. The Game Awards 2025 begin at 12:30am GMT on 12 December, streaming free on YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook Live and Steam, plus, for the first time, Amazon Prime Video.

Prime members can tune in directly, which means far fewer frantic tab-switches if your internet starts doing its best impression of a PS2 boot screen.

If you're elsewhere, the show kicks off at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET / 1:30am CET, with Asia-Pacific viewers catching it over breakfast.

Wherever you are, you can watch Geoff summon trailers like some sort of gaming druid.

What to expect

Geoff's Hype Trailer for THE GAME AWARDS (Live Thursday!) - YouTube Watch On

The build-up to this year’s ceremony has been pure Keighley theatre. Last week, he shared a mysterious demon-covered monolith plonked in the Mojave Desert with the caption: “Regal. Inspiring. Thickness.” Naturally, the internet ignited — is it Diablo? God of War? Elder Scrolls VI? After a wave of debunkings, the truth remains up in the air, but the guessing is half the fun.

What we do know is that some heavy hitters are already locked in. Invincible VS will unveil a brand-new playable character, a welcome update for the cult-favourite fighter riding the wave of Invincible fandom. Exodus, the sci-fi RPG from ex-BioWare staffers at Archetype Studios, will also take the stage, promising another glimpse at a world steeped in Mass Effect DNA. And after its 25th anniversary, Total War is officially ready to reveal its next instalment.

There’s also a fresh release date and a new trailer incoming for Phantom Blade Zero, the ultra-sharp, ultra-punishing action game from S-Game. And in peak “only at The Game Awards” fashion, Evanescence will perform “Afterlife” from Netflix’s Devil May Cry.

What might be announced

Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Beyond the confirmed appearances lies the real adrenaline: the possibilities. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has smashed the show’s all-time nomination record, and the smart money is on some kind of update, maybe even the new dungeon tease, or a shadow-drop of the upcoming free expansion.

Hades II, still only on PC and Switch, feels primed for a long-overdue console announcement. And with Fallout Season 2 landing on Amazon Prime Video just days after the ceremony, it would be extremely on-brand for Geoff to summon Ella Purnell or Walton Goggins on stage for a sneak peek.

Big-screen energy is also gathering around 007 First Light, IO Interactive’s stylish Bond prequel. With a March 2026 release window, we might finally learn who’s voicing or playing the villain, or even hear its theme live on stage. Marvel’s presence should also be felt; Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is deep into development, making a full gameplay blowout feel increasingly likely, while Marvel’s Wolverine, still set for late 2026, could easily make a reappearance.

PlayStation’s lineup also has some clear candidates. Housemarque’s Saros, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and the long-rumoured original project from God of War director Cory Barlog are all circling the reveal zone.

Meanwhile, Xbox fans will be watching closely for Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, and the Tokyo-set Forza Horizon 6, which has been teased but only in the vaguest possible manner.

Then there’s Kojima. It wouldn’t be a Game Awards without spooling at least one strand of the Hideo Kojima Extended Universe. We know Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be present, but could OD: Knock or even his espionage project Physint resurface? With Kojima, chaos is always part of the deal.

FromSoftware are also heavily tipped. Maybe The Duskbloods. Maybe a brand-new soulslike. Maybe something no one has even theorised yet, with a 40-minute lore breakdown already being storyboarded by YouTube channels. As for Larian, a hint at their post-BG3 future feels possible, even if that future is a decade away.

The dreamers, of course, will be whispering: Half-Life 3. Rumours have swirled for weeks. Logic says no. History says no. Valve says no. But every awards season, hope wins out until the moment it doesn’t.

The nominees

THE GAME AWARDS 2025 Nominees Revealed! - YouTube Watch On

Here are the full Game Awards 2025 nominees:

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Donkey Kong Bananza Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Ghost of Yōtei Hades II Split Fiction Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Ghost of Yōtei Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Silent Hill f Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Ghost of Yōtei Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Best Score & Music

Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Ghost of Yōtei Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Ghost of Yōtei Silent Hill f Best Performance

Ben Starr – Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Charlie Cox – Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Erika Ishii – Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei Jennifer English – Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Konatsu Kato – Hinako Shimizu in Silent Hill f Troy Baker – Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Shadows Atomfall Doom: The Dark Ages EA Sports FC 26 South of Midnight Games for Impact

Consume Me Despelote Lost Records: Bloom & Rage South of Midnight Wanderstop Best Ongoing

Final Fantasy XIV Fortnite Helldivers 2 Marvel Rivals No Man's Sky Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3 Final Fantasy XIV Fortnite Helldivers 2 No Man's Sky Best Independent Game

Absolum Ball x Pit Blue Prince Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Despelote Dispatch Megabonk Best Mobile Game

Destiny: Rising Persona 5: The Phantom X Sonic Rumble Umamusume: Pretty Derby Wuthering Waves Best VR/AR Game

Alien Arken age Ghost Town Deadpool VR Midnight Walk Best Action Game

Battlefield 6 Doom: The Dark Ages Hades II Ninja Gaiden 4 Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Best Action/Adventure Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Ghost of Yōtei Hollow Knight: Silksong Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Split Fiction Best Role-Playing Game

Avowed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Monster Hunter Wilds The Outer Worlds 2 Best Fighting Game

2XKO Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananza LEGO Party! LEGO Voyagers Mario Kart World Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Split Fiction Best Sim/Strategy Game

The Alters Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles Jurassic World Evolution 3 Sid Meier's Civilization 7 Tempest Rising Two Point Museum Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 26 F1 25 Mario Kart World Rematch Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Best Multiplayer Game

Arc Raiders Battlefield 6 Elden Ring Nightreign Peak Split Fiction Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie Devil May Cry Splinter Cell: Deathwatch The Last of Us: Season 2 Until Dawn Most Anticipated Game

007 First Light Grand Theft Auto 6 Marvel's Wolverine Resident Evil Requiem The Witcher 4 Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel Kai Cenat MoistCr1TiKaL Sakura Miko The Burnt Peanut Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 DOTA 2 League of Legends Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Valorant Best Esports Athlete

Brawk – Valorant Chovy – League of Legends Forsaken – Valorant Kakeru – Street Fighter MenaRD – Street Fighter Zywoo – Counter-Strike 2 Best Esports Team

