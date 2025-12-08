The Game Awards 2025: what to expect and how to watch in the UK

Gaming's biggest night returns

The Game Awards 2025 poster
(Image credit: The Game Awards)
Morgan Truder's avatar
By
published
in News

The biggest night in games is almost here, and once again Geoff Keighley is polishing his autocue for a three-hour extravaganza of awards, orchestral crescendos and enough “world premiere” stingers to pierce the atmosphere.

The Game Awards 2025 land on 11 December, promising the usual cocktail of celebration and spectacle: think emotional dev speeches cut between trailers, celebrity walk-ons, and the inevitable moment someone whispers “wait… is that actually happening?” at 3am.

Game of the Year will dominate headlines the next morning, but the electricity of the event always lives in the unknown. The reveals. The shocks. The games you didn’t know existed at 12:31am that suddenly become your next obsession.

Here’s everything UK viewers need to know ahead of the show.

Where to watch

THE GAME AWARDS 2025: Official 4K60FPS Livestream (Thursday, December 11 - 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT) - YouTube THE GAME AWARDS 2025: Official 4K60FPS Livestream (Thursday, December 11 - 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT) - YouTube
Watch On

British night owls, your annual ritual awaits. The Game Awards 2025 begin at 12:30am GMT on 12 December, streaming free on YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook Live and Steam, plus, for the first time, Amazon Prime Video.

Prime members can tune in directly, which means far fewer frantic tab-switches if your internet starts doing its best impression of a PS2 boot screen.

If you're elsewhere, the show kicks off at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET / 1:30am CET, with Asia-Pacific viewers catching it over breakfast.

Wherever you are, you can watch Geoff summon trailers like some sort of gaming druid.

What to expect

Geoff's Hype Trailer for THE GAME AWARDS (Live Thursday!) - YouTube Geoff's Hype Trailer for THE GAME AWARDS (Live Thursday!) - YouTube
Watch On

The build-up to this year’s ceremony has been pure Keighley theatre. Last week, he shared a mysterious demon-covered monolith plonked in the Mojave Desert with the caption: “Regal. Inspiring. Thickness.” Naturally, the internet ignited — is it Diablo? God of War? Elder Scrolls VI? After a wave of debunkings, the truth remains up in the air, but the guessing is half the fun.

What we do know is that some heavy hitters are already locked in. Invincible VS will unveil a brand-new playable character, a welcome update for the cult-favourite fighter riding the wave of Invincible fandom. Exodus, the sci-fi RPG from ex-BioWare staffers at Archetype Studios, will also take the stage, promising another glimpse at a world steeped in Mass Effect DNA. And after its 25th anniversary, Total War is officially ready to reveal its next instalment.

There’s also a fresh release date and a new trailer incoming for Phantom Blade Zero, the ultra-sharp, ultra-punishing action game from S-Game. And in peak “only at The Game Awards” fashion, Evanescence will perform “Afterlife” from Netflix’s Devil May Cry.

What might be announced

Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Marvel’s Wolverine - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube
Watch On

Beyond the confirmed appearances lies the real adrenaline: the possibilities. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has smashed the show’s all-time nomination record, and the smart money is on some kind of update, maybe even the new dungeon tease, or a shadow-drop of the upcoming free expansion.

Hades II, still only on PC and Switch, feels primed for a long-overdue console announcement. And with Fallout Season 2 landing on Amazon Prime Video just days after the ceremony, it would be extremely on-brand for Geoff to summon Ella Purnell or Walton Goggins on stage for a sneak peek.

Big-screen energy is also gathering around 007 First Light, IO Interactive’s stylish Bond prequel. With a March 2026 release window, we might finally learn who’s voicing or playing the villain, or even hear its theme live on stage. Marvel’s presence should also be felt; Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is deep into development, making a full gameplay blowout feel increasingly likely, while Marvel’s Wolverine, still set for late 2026, could easily make a reappearance.

PlayStation’s lineup also has some clear candidates. Housemarque’s Saros, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and the long-rumoured original project from God of War director Cory Barlog are all circling the reveal zone.

Meanwhile, Xbox fans will be watching closely for Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, and the Tokyo-set Forza Horizon 6, which has been teased but only in the vaguest possible manner.

Then there’s Kojima. It wouldn’t be a Game Awards without spooling at least one strand of the Hideo Kojima Extended Universe. We know Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be present, but could OD: Knock or even his espionage project Physint resurface? With Kojima, chaos is always part of the deal.

FromSoftware are also heavily tipped. Maybe The Duskbloods. Maybe a brand-new soulslike. Maybe something no one has even theorised yet, with a 40-minute lore breakdown already being storyboarded by YouTube channels. As for Larian, a hint at their post-BG3 future feels possible, even if that future is a decade away.

The dreamers, of course, will be whispering: Half-Life 3. Rumours have swirled for weeks. Logic says no. History says no. Valve says no. But every awards season, hope wins out until the moment it doesn’t.

The nominees

THE GAME AWARDS 2025 Nominees Revealed! - YouTube THE GAME AWARDS 2025 Nominees Revealed! - YouTube
Watch On

Here are the full Game Awards 2025 nominees:

  • Game of the Year
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Donkey Kong Bananza
    Hades II
    Hollow Knight: Silksong
    Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Best Game Direction
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Ghost of Yōtei
    Hades II
    Split Fiction
  • Best Narrative
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Ghost of Yōtei
    Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
    Silent Hill f
  • Best Art Direction
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Ghost of Yōtei
    Hades II
    Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Best Score & Music
    Hollow Knight: Silksong
    Hades II
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Ghost of Yōtei
    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Best Audio Design
    Battlefield 6
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Ghost of Yōtei
    Silent Hill f
  • Best Performance
    Ben Starr – Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Charlie Cox – Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Erika Ishii – Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei
    Jennifer English – Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Konatsu Kato – Hinako Shimizu in Silent Hill f
    Troy Baker – Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Innovation in Accessibility
    Assassin's Creed Shadows
    Atomfall
    Doom: The Dark Ages
    EA Sports FC 26
    South of Midnight
  • Games for Impact
    Consume Me
    Despelote
    Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
    South of Midnight
    Wanderstop
  • Best Ongoing
    Final Fantasy XIV
    Fortnite
    Helldivers 2
    Marvel Rivals
    No Man's Sky
  • Best Community Support
    Baldur's Gate 3
    Final Fantasy XIV
    Fortnite
    Helldivers 2
    No Man's Sky
  • Best Independent Game
    Absolum
    Ball x Pit
    Blue Prince
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Hades II
    Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Best Debut Indie Game
    Blue Prince
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Despelote
    Dispatch
    Megabonk
  • Best Mobile Game
    Destiny: Rising
    Persona 5: The Phantom X
    Sonic Rumble
    Umamusume: Pretty Derby
    Wuthering Waves
  • Best VR/AR Game
    Alien
    Arken age
    Ghost Town
    Deadpool VR
    Midnight Walk
  • Best Action Game
    Battlefield 6
    Doom: The Dark Ages
    Hades II
    Ninja Gaiden 4
    Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
  • Best Action/Adventure Game
    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    Ghost of Yōtei
    Hollow Knight: Silksong
    Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
    Split Fiction
  • Best Role-Playing Game
    Avowed
    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
    Monster Hunter Wilds
    The Outer Worlds 2
  • Best Fighting Game
    2XKO
    Capcom Fighting Collection 2
    Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
    Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
    Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
  • Best Family Game
    Donkey Kong Bananza
    LEGO Party!
    LEGO Voyagers
    Mario Kart World
    Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
    Split Fiction
  • Best Sim/Strategy Game
    The Alters
    Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles
    Jurassic World Evolution 3
    Sid Meier's Civilization 7
    Tempest Rising
    Two Point Museum
  • Best Sports/Racing Game
    EA Sports FC 26
    F1 25
    Mario Kart World
    Rematch
    Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
  • Best Multiplayer Game
    Arc Raiders
    Battlefield 6
    Elden Ring Nightreign
    Peak
    Split Fiction
  • Best Adaptation
    A Minecraft Movie
    Devil May Cry
    Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
    The Last of Us: Season 2
    Until Dawn
  • Most Anticipated Game
    007 First Light
    Grand Theft Auto 6
    Marvel's Wolverine
    Resident Evil Requiem
    The Witcher 4
  • Content Creator of the Year
    Caedrel
    Kai Cenat
    MoistCr1TiKaL
    Sakura Miko
    The Burnt Peanut
  • Best Esports Game
    Counter-Strike 2
    DOTA 2
    League of Legends
    Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
    Valorant
  • Best Esports Athlete
    Brawk – Valorant
    Chovy – League of Legends
    Forsaken – Valorant
    Kakeru – Street Fighter
    MenaRD – Street Fighter
    Zywoo – Counter-Strike 2
  • Best Esports Team
    G – League of Legends
    NRG – Valorant
    Team Falcons – DOTA 2
    Liquid PH – Mobile Legends
    Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Shortlist Google Preferred Source



Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!

Morgan Truder
Morgan Truder
Staff Writer

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸