Tarantino is back in video games — and Fortnite is the stage

Twenty years after Kill Bill carved its place into cinema history with katanas and an unhealthy amount of fake blood, Quentin Tarantino is finally releasing a missing chapter from the saga, and he’s doing it in the most 2025 way possible: inside Fortnite.

The Bride is back, digitally. The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge will premiere in-game on 30th of November at 7pm GMT, with a virtual “waiting room” opening 30 minutes earlier. It’s a fully animated short made using Fortnite’s Unreal Engine, written and directed by Tarantino, and starring Uma Thurman as Beatrix Kiddo once again.

The story itself isn’t new, at least not to hardcore fans. Yuki’s Revenge is a long-rumoured sequence originally written for Kill Bill Vol. 1, following Yuki Yubari, the sister of schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari, as she hunts down the Bride to avenge her sibling’s very stylish and spiky death. The scene never made it to the silver screen, though its script has floated around online for years (although we imagine there wasn't a walking banana in the original draft). Now it’s finally being brought to life, only via a battle-royale platform better known for emotes and silly skins.

It’s not as strange a pairing as it sounds. Fortnite has spent years morphing from a game into a full-blown pop culture venue, hosting concerts, crossovers and, most recently, a Simpsons event that lured back millions of lapsed players. Kill Bill’s blend of stylised violence, pulp fun and pop-comic energy feels pretty at home there.

The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Players logging in between now and the 1st of December will also get a Yuki Yubari skin, while those buying tickets to the limited theatrical release in the US, starting 5 December as part of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, can snag a Gogo Yubari outfit with a redeemable code.

This also marks the first time anything Kill Bill has debuted outside of cinemas. Tarantino’s original duology, released in 2003 and 2004, became instant cult favourites thanks to their mash-up of samurai cinema, spaghetti westerns and Shaw Brothers swagger. The movies even dipped into animation for O-Ren Ishii’s origin chapter, making this new Unreal-animated short feel like a strangely authentic extension of that world.

As for the elusive Kill Bill Vol. 3, both Tarantino and Uma Thurman have said it’s unlikely to ever happen. But for now, fans get something almost as mythical: a lost scene resurrected, re-cut and dropped into one of the world’s biggest games.

