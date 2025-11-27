Tarantino is back in video games — and Fortnite is the stage
Swords, revenge, and a very familiar yellow jumpsuit
Twenty years after Kill Bill carved its place into cinema history with katanas and an unhealthy amount of fake blood, Quentin Tarantino is finally releasing a missing chapter from the saga, and he’s doing it in the most 2025 way possible: inside Fortnite.
The Bride is back, digitally. The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge will premiere in-game on 30th of November at 7pm GMT, with a virtual “waiting room” opening 30 minutes earlier. It’s a fully animated short made using Fortnite’s Unreal Engine, written and directed by Tarantino, and starring Uma Thurman as Beatrix Kiddo once again.
The story itself isn’t new, at least not to hardcore fans. Yuki’s Revenge is a long-rumoured sequence originally written for Kill Bill Vol. 1, following Yuki Yubari, the sister of schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari, as she hunts down the Bride to avenge her sibling’s very stylish and spiky death. The scene never made it to the silver screen, though its script has floated around online for years (although we imagine there wasn't a walking banana in the original draft). Now it’s finally being brought to life, only via a battle-royale platform better known for emotes and silly skins.
It’s not as strange a pairing as it sounds. Fortnite has spent years morphing from a game into a full-blown pop culture venue, hosting concerts, crossovers and, most recently, a Simpsons event that lured back millions of lapsed players. Kill Bill’s blend of stylised violence, pulp fun and pop-comic energy feels pretty at home there.
Players logging in between now and the 1st of December will also get a Yuki Yubari skin, while those buying tickets to the limited theatrical release in the US, starting 5 December as part of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, can snag a Gogo Yubari outfit with a redeemable code.
This also marks the first time anything Kill Bill has debuted outside of cinemas. Tarantino’s original duology, released in 2003 and 2004, became instant cult favourites thanks to their mash-up of samurai cinema, spaghetti westerns and Shaw Brothers swagger. The movies even dipped into animation for O-Ren Ishii’s origin chapter, making this new Unreal-animated short feel like a strangely authentic extension of that world.
As for the elusive Kill Bill Vol. 3, both Tarantino and Uma Thurman have said it’s unlikely to ever happen. But for now, fans get something almost as mythical: a lost scene resurrected, re-cut and dropped into one of the world’s biggest games.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Fortnite’s Springfield takeover proves The Simpsons still rule pop culture
From Moe’s Tavern to the Nuclear Plant, Epic’s full-scale Springfield is jaw-droppingly good
-
Doja Cat joins Fortnite for Fortnitemares Halloween season, among a host of horror icons
Fancy a Scooby snack?
-
Gorillaz take over Fortnite Festival for season 10
It's coming up