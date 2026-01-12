Black Mirror is returning for season 8 at Netflix

Charlie Brooker has confirmed his Black Mirror TV show will get another season on Netflix.

Black Mirror season eight is on the way, after series seven landed in April 2025.

“Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it’ll be more Black Mirror than ever,” said show creator and writer Brooker in an interview published ahead of the Golden Globe awards. The show received three nominations, but didn’t end up taking any trophies home.

“Luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that’s exciting,” says Brooker.

“That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.”

2026 marks a decade since Black Mirror came to Netflix with season three, but Brooker appears to be suggesting the new series isn’t yet written. This makes it seem unlikely we’ll be seeing Black Mirror season eight in 2026.

There was a just under two year gap between the releases of series six and seven. And a similar gulf would mean Black Mirror season eight could land in early 2027.

It’s not the only thing Charlie Brooker has going on either.

In September 2025, Brooker’s “crime thriller” Netflix show was announced. It’s a four-parter, in which a detective is on the hunt for a serial killer.

Stars already announced include Paddy Considine, Georgina Campbell, and Lena Headey, but the show doesn’t have an official name out there in the public sphere yet.

“It’s very much not Black Mirror. I can say that. It’s a very, very different thing,” Brooker says of the upcoming show.

“The most detective show of all time. It’s a deeply profound and profoundly serious crime thriller.”

And for those wondering, we’re pretty sure there’s a hefty serving of sarcasm to that “profoundly serious” comment.

Black Mirror season seven was the 32nd most-watched Netflix show in the first half of 2025, according to Netflix’s most recent What We Watched report.

In its first couple of months on stream, it was watched 30.5 million times. And the second most popular season? It was the very first Black Mirror series, released on the BBC all the way back in 2011.

We'll be on the watch for more news on the release of Black Mirror season eight as it appears.





