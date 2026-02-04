Ted Lasso season 4 details shared along with a whopping 19 other new Apple TV shows

Apple clearly doesn’t believe in easing into a new TV year. Instead, the streamer has arrived in 2026 by casually dropping details of Ted Lasso season four, alongside revealing nearly 20 other new and returning shows heading to Apple TV.

The announcement came during Apple’s latest Press Day, where the tech giant flexed its growing entertainment muscle with a slate that spans glossy dramas, prestige limited series, blockbuster-style original films and an increasingly serious push into live sport.

Let’s start with the headline act. Ted Lasso season four is officially landing this summer and will see Jason Sudeikis’ relentlessly optimistic coach return to Richmond, but with a twist. This time, Ted is tasked with leading a second division women’s football team, marking a fresh direction for the series while keeping fan favourites Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple firmly in the mix. If the show’s track record is anything to go by, expect heartfelt speeches, chaotic locker room dynamics and at least one scene that will make you quite emotional about sport.

Elsewhere, Apple is stacking its schedule with some heavyweight casting. Psychological thriller Imperfect Women brings together Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara, while Lucky sees Anya Taylor-Joy dive into a crime-filled past she thought she’d escaped.

Then there’s Cape Fear, a new small-screen spin on the classic thriller, boasting Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson, plus executive producing heavyweights Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, which is about as subtle as Apple gets when it wants awards attention.

Returning hits are also getting plenty of love. Shrinking continues its therapy-meets-chaos formula with a third season, sci-fi favourite For All Mankind heads deeper into space (and interplanetary politics), and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters promises more Titan-sized destruction when it returns later this year.

On the film side, Apple is, as always, leaning hard into star-driven projects, including dark comedy Outcome starring Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz and Jonah Hill, alongside action comedy Mayday, which pairs Ryan Reynolds with Kenneth Branagh in what sounds like a Cold War buddy movie with blockbuster ambitions.

While scripted content remains the core focus, Apple is continuing its push into sports, expanding coverage of Formula 1 alongside existing MLS and Friday Night Baseball deals, a move that signals the platform is aiming to become as much a live viewing destination as it is a binge-watch haven.

With new originals expected to drop weekly throughout 2026, Apple TV+ is betting big on variety, star power and franchise-building storytelling. Whether viewers actually have enough time to watch it all is another question entirely.

What’s landing on Apple TV in 2026

Shrinking season 3 — Streaming now

— Streaming now Eternity — 13 February 2026

— 13 February 2026 The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 — 20 February 2026

— 20 February 2026 Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 — 27 February 2026

— 27 February 2026 Imperfect Women — 18 March 2026

— 18 March 2026 For All Mankind season 5 — 27 March 2026

— 27 March 2026 Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 — 3 April 2026

— 3 April 2026 Outcome — 10 April 2026

— 10 April 2026 Margo’s Got Money Troubles — 15 April 2026

— 15 April 2026 Criminal Record season 2 — 22 April 2026

— 22 April 2026 Widow’s Bay — 29 April 2026

— 29 April 2026 Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed — 20 May 2026

— 20 May 2026 Cape Fear — 5 June 2026

— 5 June 2026 Sugar season 2 — 19 June 2026

— 19 June 2026 Lucky — 15 July 2026

— 15 July 2026 The Dink — 24 July 2026

— 24 July 2026 Mayday — 4 September 2026

— 4 September 2026 Ted Lasso season 4 — Summer 2026

— Summer 2026 Matchbox The Movie — 9 October 2026

— 9 October 2026 Way of the Warrior Kid — 20 November 2026





