New Peaky Blinders — everything coming up next for the Shelbys on TV and in cinemas

It’s been over a decade since Tommy Shelby first walked out of the smoke and into British TV history, all cold stares, undercut hair, and razor blades sewn into his cap. Since then, Peaky Blinders has gone from cult drama to global phenomenon. Six seasons of political deals, family betrayals, power grabs, and pitch-perfect slow-motion swagger made it one of the BBC’s most iconic modern dramas, turning Cillian Murphy into an unlikely poster boy for postwar grit and monochrome suits.

When the final season aired in 2022, it seemed like the end. Tommy had ridden off into the fog, cancer-free but still haunted. But creator Steven Knight always hinted the story wasn’t quite finished. Now we know just how big his plans are.

Peaky Blinders is coming back. There’s a feature film on the way, and after that, a full sequel series set in the 1950s, with two full seasons confirmed.

Here’s everything we know so far.

The film: The Immortal Man

After years of rumours, delays and cryptic quotes, the Peaky Blinders movie is not only real, it's shot, wrapped, and now in post-production. Though Netflix hasn’t set a firm release date, it’s expected to arrive sooner rather than later, with Knight describing it as the explosive next step in the Peaky saga.

It’s believed to pick up directly after the events of Season 6, where Tommy Shelby, wrongly diagnosed with a terminal illness, walked away from his empire, poised for revenge against the people who manipulated him into self-destruction.

The working title is The Immortal Man, hinted at in a now-deleted Instagram post by the film’s makeup designer, Nadia Stacey. It fits. Tommy’s faced death, war, madness and betrayal, and he keeps coming back, more brutal and more mythic than before.

Cillian Murphy is confirmed as executive producer and is widely expected to reprise his role (it wouldn’t be much of a film without him). Steven Knight, who’s been scripting this story since day one, returns to write and produce. And with production wrapped, all signs point to the film being the bridge between the old Peaky Blinders and what comes next.

While plot details are tightly under wraps, Knight has hinted the film will be “a very specific story, set in a specific time,” and will mark the conclusion of Tommy’s arc, or at least the version of him we’ve come to know. He’s also confirmed it will be released both in cinemas and on Netflix, aiming to deliver the cinematic scale and intensity that fans have always imagined for the series.

The next chapter of the show

If the film is the end of Tommy’s reign, then the sequel series is the start of something new. Announced in October 2025, the Peaky Blinders sequel will be made up of two six-episode seasons, set in 1953, as Birmingham emerges from the devastation of the Second World War. The original Peaky world was shaped by the scars of WWI. This next era belongs to a post-WWII Britain, grittier, bolder, and more unstable than ever.

At the heart of it will be a new generation of Shelbys.

Knight has said the series will explore a city rebuilding itself from the ashes, not just physically, but politically and economically. The stakes aren’t just gangland turf wars anymore. They’re wrapped up in the ownership of Britain’s industrial future. As Knight puts it, it’s “a brutal contest of mythical dimensions” for control of Birmingham’s reconstruction, and the Shelbys are naturally right in the thick of it.

Details about the new characters are still under wraps, but don’t expect a full reboot. This is a continuation, rooted in the world Peaky Blinders built, with connections to the original story and likely cameos or crossovers from familiar faces. While Tommy’s direct involvement hasn’t been confirmed, Cillian Murphy remains on board as an executive producer, guiding the next generation from behind the scenes, if not on screen.

The production is a partnership between Kudos and Garrison Drama, with BBC and Netflix both involved, ensuring global distribution and high production value. Knight remains at the centre, supported by an impressive list of exec producers including Murphy, Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, Jamie Glazebrook, and Mona Qureshi. The BBC’s Lindsay Salt has called it “a game-changing show” and teased the “epic scale” of what’s to come.

Filming is set to begin soon in Birmingham. No release date has been set, but hopefully, we will know more once the films drop. Stephen Knight continues to keep himself incredibly busy with the recently released House of Guinness and writing the upcoming Bond reboot – who knows where he finds the time.