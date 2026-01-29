Barry Keoghan debuted his new hairdo as part of his Ringo Starr transformation
Misread the 2016 trend as 1996
Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part Beatles biopic is already causing mass excitement. With each new announcement, be it casting or musical, comes a fresh flurry of conspiracies, news articles (case in point), and memes. Barry Keoghan’s new hairdo is certainly raising eyebrows – and hairlines, if we’re honest, looking very Ringo Starr coded.
Debuting the ‘do at the London premiere for his new film Crime 101, Keoghan’s new Beatles-style haircut seems to be a nod to the upcoming biopics, which are currently in production and set to release in April 2028.
So far, it’s the only hint we have about how the actor is going to be styled to imitate the famous musician, with no official images or rumours having been released yet. In fact, beyond our knowledge of the actors taking on the core four - Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Harris Dickenson as John Lennon - we’ve had very little information about the films. If this is anything to go by, though, the mop top is definitely making a feature.
Earlier last year, it was confirmed that Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials Mystery star Mia McKenna Bruce would be starring as Starr’s wife, Maureen Starkey. Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai, and Aimee Lou Wood have also been confirmed to star, playing Linda McCartney, Yoko Ono, and Pattie Boyd, respectively.
Mescal confirmed that the film's production was ongoing, and added that he believed people would benefit from knowing as little as possible going into the film.
If Keoghan’s beehive is anything to go by, we can’t wait to see the rest of the cast’s looks – even if they’re a drip-fed tease.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
