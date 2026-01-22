The 2026 Oscar nominations are in! And it’s Sinners, One Battle After Another and Hamnet leading the charge

The last year has been a corker of a year for excellent movies – we’ve been literally glued to our screens as everyone from Michael B Jordan to Leo to Timmy has pulled out career-defining performances. Now, the Oscar nominations are in.

Sinners – the bloody and bold reimagined vampire saga - earned an incredible and record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, closely followed by One Battle After Another, which racked up an impressive 13 nominations. Both were nominated for best picture, set to go up against other big hitters including Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, Bugonia, F1 and more.

In the best director category, it’s going to be a tight one with Chloe Zhao nominated for Hamnet, Ryan Coogler for Sinners, Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another, Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value, and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme.

Sinners | Official Trailer

No one who has been chronically online will be surprised at Marty Supreme’s numerous nominations, thanks to its bold and slightly left-field marketing strategy, which has seen the return on Windbreakers, Susan Boyle, and Zoom calls (albeit a spoof one).

Unlike previous years, Avatar’s latest instalment, Fire and Ash, has scooped up just the two nominations, making it a franchise low.

Eagle-eyed cinephiles will spot a new category this year – the first new addition in 24 years. The new category recognises best casting, and its finalists include Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent and Sinners, which no one can argue with.

See the nominations below:

Best Picture

BUGONIA - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters October 24

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Marty Supreme | Official Trailer HD | A24

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress in a Leading Role

HAMNET - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters This Thanksgiving

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Supporting Actor

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | Official Trailer | Netflix

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

SENTIMENTAL VALUE - Official Trailer - In Theaters 11.7

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Achievement in Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Makeup and Hair Styling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners





