The 2026 Oscar nominations are in! And it’s Sinners, One Battle After Another and Hamnet leading the charge
The last year has been a corker of a year for excellent movies – we’ve been literally glued to our screens as everyone from Michael B Jordan to Leo to Timmy has pulled out career-defining performances. Now, the Oscar nominations are in.
Sinners – the bloody and bold reimagined vampire saga - earned an incredible and record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations, closely followed by One Battle After Another, which racked up an impressive 13 nominations. Both were nominated for best picture, set to go up against other big hitters including Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, Bugonia, F1 and more.
In the best director category, it’s going to be a tight one with Chloe Zhao nominated for Hamnet, Ryan Coogler for Sinners, Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another, Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value, and Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme.
No one who has been chronically online will be surprised at Marty Supreme’s numerous nominations, thanks to its bold and slightly left-field marketing strategy, which has seen the return on Windbreakers, Susan Boyle, and Zoom calls (albeit a spoof one).
Unlike previous years, Avatar’s latest instalment, Fire and Ash, has scooped up just the two nominations, making it a franchise low.
Eagle-eyed cinephiles will spot a new category this year – the first new addition in 24 years. The new category recognises best casting, and its finalists include Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent and Sinners, which no one can argue with.
See the nominations below:
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Animated Short Film
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Achievement in Casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Makeup and Hair Styling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Original Score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
