I'm a drinks writer, and these are the bottles I'm buying this festive period

If there’s one thing Christmas does well, other than elevating the standard of TV adverts, it’s boosting the quality of your cupboard tipples.

And the frequency at which they’re imbibed... but that’s a separate matter.

There are few things more exciting than going back to a family member’s, opening the cupboard and seeing it almost overflowing with goodies. So whether you’re hosting countless members of extended family or friends, or are just looking for a good guesting gift, these bottles are our favourites that we’ve personally tried and tested over the past year, which are making the cut this Christmas.

To toast with

Christmas and all its festive accompaniments are the perfect time to pop the prosecco. Family all back together? Bubbles. Drinks party? Bubbles. Lying on the sofa watching festive Gavin & Stacey reruns? Bubbles. And whilst you may want to crack out the top shelf stuff on the big day, it's always nice to have a range - and these are the ones we'll be snapping up.

Pol Roger

Pol Roger is one of the best; sure, you've got your Veuve, your Bollinger, even Dom, but Pol is one of the crispest, creamiest Bruts that still retains that glitter of luxury. It's one of your more premium bottles, which deserves a spotlight, and is a show stealer for the big day - perfect to toast with and get the sense of party ignited. If you want a high-quality bottle that's worth the slightly higher price tag, you can't go wrong with Pol Roger.

Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut

Similarly, in the upper echelon of affordable luxury, Perrier-Jouët is a premium Brut, which is a sure-fire way to kick-start the day's celebrations, whether that's in a Bucks Fizz at breakfast or as the guests start flooding in. It's one of the most special bottles you can still pick up in your local supermarket, which is enjoyable for everyone, whether they're a seasoned champers-sipper or 'save it for the occasions' people.

Graham Beck Brut NV

Graham Beck Graham Beck Chardonnay Pinot Noir Brut NV

If the last two aren't quite in your price range after all the Christmas shopping, Graham Beck might be the answer to your bank-account-based prayers. Whilst South Africa might not spring to mind as a country famous for making great bubbles, this bottle is not to be underestimated. With creamy flavours of pear and apple, this might just be the most affordable Brut NV that still has a smooth, luxurious taste. And if you're wanting something a little more interesting, you can't go wrong with its Blanc de Blanc which is a certified team favourite.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bouvet Ladubay Blanc de Blancs Crémant de Loire

Bouvet Bouvet Ladubay ′Blanc De Blancs′ Crémant De Loire £17.50 at Majestic Wine

Speaking of affordable bubbles, Crémant is a very popular alternative as a sparkling wine that still serves up that signature sparkle while being a fraction of the price of Champagne. This fabulous fizz is made with Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay grapes, and we’re suckers for the perfectly balanced flavour notes of green apple, honeydew melon and pear.

The 13 best Crémants to buy for Christmas

Taittinger Champagne Brut Réserve NV

It wouldn't really be a festive drinks round-up without including Taittinger; it's similar to Pol Roger in that it cultivates that feeling of occasion with each cork popped. It may not be for your everyday, but it's a beautiful, light Champagne that is the perfect accompaniment to Christmas picky bits, whether you're saving it for the main event, raising a glass on New Year's, or just building up the anticipation in the run-up. If you're looking for a premium bottle that's genuinely delicious, you can't go wrong adding Taittinger to your basket.

Festive specials

Each year, you'll find an onslaught of festive-themed drinks, from the ever-classic mulled wine to the more adventurous Panettone-flavoured liqueurs. Between the spiced spirits and festive fizz, it can he hard to know which will be a treat you'll be craving all year round from the ones which give you a headache just from the smell. From a Fortum & Mason special to a homegrown classic, these are the picks that are bound to put a little jingle in your, erm, celebrations.

Fortnum & Mason's Mince Pie and Marmalade Gin

Is there anything more festive than Fortnum & Mason? The window displays the festive treats, twinkling under the festive lights of Piccadilly. Magical, right? Plus, there is something undeniably enchanting about those bags in that shade of blue, all wrapped up and perfect. If you are wandering past the store whilst mad-dashing to complete some Christmas shopping, you might want to linger over this liqueur, which is like someone literally bottled Christmas. You may think that Marmalade is an odd choice to pair with mince pies, but it just brings out the rich dried fruit in the pies' innards, and conjures up memories of those pretty orange garlands. Christmas in a sip.

Hernö Sloe Gin

Again, it doesn't really feel like winter in the UK until someone has suggested a small tipple and promptly produced a bottle of sloe gin - double points if it's in a hip flask, triple points if it's a home-brew with an ABV strong enough to knock out an elephant. Hernö is a Swedish distiller, and its Sloe Gin is made with its signature Hernö Gin, infused with organic sloe berries as well as a little local honey for sweetness. If you don't know your sloes from your hibiscus, but want to bring along something a little more appropriate for the season, then you won't go wrong with this.

Bailey’s Chocolate Irish Cream Liqueur

In some kind of Pavlovian response trigger, you think about Christmas, and next thing you know, you're wondering if you have any Bailey's in the cupboard. Well, we see your normal Bailey's (lovely in its own right) and raise you Bailey's Chocolate - the indulgent upgrade you didn't know you needed. Have it straight, on the rocks, or swirled into a hot chocolate, complete with that leftover corner of Lindt Reindeer that's a bit too chunky and sharply shaped to bite. Perfect.

Cointreau

Cointreau might just be the stealth cupboard filler you didn't know you needed. If you suddenly find the urge to make some cocktails - which many of us who have watched Sex in the City too many times do after a few drinks - having a bottle of this to hand that you can heartily splosh into your concoction is always a crowd pleaser. Add it to your three-ingredient margarita (with tequila, lime juice, and agave), or add some cranberry, vodka, and lime, and you've got a festive Cosmopolitan.

Crowd Pleasers

Affectionately known amongst our team as the 'serve-and-gos', sometimes the perfect thing to have in your drinks cart is a good quality bottle that you can just pour and move on, knowing you've got a great dram or drink. Whether it's a good whisky or a bar-quality cocktail, these are your festive secret weapons.

Whitebox cocktails

Whitebox Whitebox Classic Cocktail Selection Box 6 Cans £24.95 at The Whisky Exchange

Flick through any of our drinks round-ups and you'll probably find Whitebox included somewhere - and for good reason. The Whitebox cocktails are better than you'll find in more than a few bars. Each one is meticulously crafted, bar-strength, and delicious - no sugar-loaded, watered-down tinnies here.

If you simply have too much to think about already vis à vis the entire family descending into a house that is way too small, but also fancy a cocktail, these are the perfect shortcut. Whack a couple in the freezer and break ice in case of emergency.

Cardrona The Falcon Single Malt Whisky

Cardrona is a fairly under-the-radar distillery based in New Zealand, but we're not ones to gatekeep great whisky. The Falcon is a single malt vatted in three casks, including an Oloroso, a bourbon, and a Pinot Noir, meaning you get a deep aroma of toasted toffee, light vanilla, and nectarine on the nose with just a hint of black pepper on the palate. It's definitely a special one, but if you're looking for a light, sippable whisky with that frisson of occasion, this is one to put on your wish list.

Sea Change Non Alcoholic Sparkling Wine

Sea Change Sea Change 0% Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine £11.10 at Amazon UK

A sparkling non-alc wine can often split the crowd, but if you have a certain person in your life who seems to always have a criticism with what you're serving, be it potatoes or prosecco, this should make even the staunchest of critics quiet - at least until they get to the end of the glass.

Perfect for anyone driving too who doesn't want to miss out on the fun, Sea Change is not only alcohol free, vegan, and 27 calories per glass, it's also an eco-friendly company with sustainability at its core.

Mother Root

We stand by our recommendations at Shortlist, only recommending the drinks we come back to time and time again, which is what you might have seen us spouting praise for Mother Root before. It is probably the best tasting drink - alcoholic or not - that I've had, sort of like a grown-up ginger beer but with way more botanicals and deeper aromas. If you love a Dark n Stormy, Moscow Mule, or even a herbaceous G&T but fancy something a little less boozy, Mother Root should be one you try.

The thank-me-later hangover blockers

Not a drink per se, but if you haven't already seen Prepear splashed across your Instagram, it's a pre-drink hangover cure which is 100% natural and technically one of your five a day. It's made only with Korean Shingo pears.

We've already thoroughly put it to the test, surprised and somewhat relieved by the results. Spoiler alert: it works. It may not completely banish all hangover symptoms if you've gone a bit OTT, but we found it massively reduced the hangover headaches, nausea, etcetera. If you've got a busy festive period with back-to-back drinks and gatherings that you want to be on top form for, having some of these in your cupboard will be a godsend. Thank us later.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



