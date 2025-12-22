From Taskmaster specials to the Stranger Things final episode: The big festive TV Guide for Christmas 2025
The real festive magic
There is a lot to look forward to at Christmas – mountains of mince pies, gallons of mulled wine, piles of presents, stuffed stockings, festive PJs... and that's all before Christmas lunch. But, the main star of the season has to be the Christmas TV.
We're not just talking family favourites like the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special — we're talking festive finales to the likes of Stranger Things and top-drawer drama in The Night Manager. There is enough top tier TV to get you through your post-roast food coma and straight onto Letterboxd.
Between ITV, BBC, Netflix, Channel 4, and more, these are the best shows on TV across the season, day by day:
21st December
Does it feel a little too early to see the Christmas specials trickling in? A little, but that won't stop us – nor the BBC programmers. Monday sees the return of Death in Paradise's spin off show, Beyond Paradise, starring the Kris Marshall as hapless, lovable DI Humphrey Goodman solving crimes (a rather surprising amount of crimes given the size of the town) in the picturesque (fictional) town of Shipton Abbott.
- Beyond Paradise, BBC One, 9pm
- The Royal Variety Performance 2025, ITV1, 7.05pm
Streamer pick: A Muppet's Christmas Carol on Disney+
22nd December
The 22nd of December is not holding back on the gifts, delivering a brand spanking new episode of Taskmaster – and it's a Champion of Champions special, perfect to celebrate the King of Kings.
- Taskmaster: Champion of Champions, Channel 4, 9pm
- Mandy, BBC Two, 10.25pm
Streamer pick: Love Actually, Netflix and Prime Video
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
23rd December
The TV Gods (or rather, programmers) must know that Christmas Eve Eve is peak time for last minute Christmas shopping, wrapping, panicking, and prepping, so there's not too much to dip into. But, the 23rd does see Guz Khan and Morgana Robinson starring in a hilarious Christmas comedy Stuffed – a story of The Farooqis family who have an unforgettable Christmas when a surprise bonus leads to a Lapland holiday. But things go downhill fast after a disastrous discovery...
- Stuffed, BBC One, 9pm
- Live at the Apollo, BBC Two, 9.45pm
Streamer pick: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Disney+
Christmas Eve
Kick off your Christmas Eve with a slightly spooky drama. A Ghost Story for Christmas is back for a second year, and for 2025 it's an adaptation by Mark Gatiss of The Room in the Tower. Starring the inimitable Joanna Lumley and brilliant Tobias Menzies, it follows Roger who has been haunted by a recurring dream, a mysterious house and an unseen terror. He becomes disturbed as they become reality leading to the question, what is lurking in the room in the tower?
- A Ghost Story for Christmas, BBC Two, 10pm
- Two Doors Down, BBC One, 10pm
Streamer pick: The Holiday, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+
Christmas Day
The big day brings even bigger TV, and probably the stand out has to be the reunion of Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders in the hilarious Motherland spin-off Amandaland, starring Lucy Punch. Mince Pies, mothers from hell, and many, many Christmas gags, it's not one to be missed.
Oh, and let's not forget over on Netflix the next wave of the final episodes of Stranger Things drop too.
- Stranger Things 5, Volume Two, episodes 5, 6, and 7, Netflix
- Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One, 5.30pm
- Amandaland, BBC One, 9.15pm
- Mrs Brown's Boys, BBC One, 10.15pm
- Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, BBC One, 6.45pm
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off, Channel 4, 7.40pm
- The Bullseye Christmas Special, ITV, 8.15pm
- Call the Midwife, BBC One, 8pm
Streamer pick: Elf, NOW TV
Boxing Day
If you are able to rouse yourself from your roast-potato-induced coma, and fancy going something more than staying horizontal and whacking on the telly, why not pop out to your cosy local cinema and catch the BAFTA-buzzing, Chalamet starring Marty Supreme? It's out on Boxing Day, and is being tipped for Oscars glory.
- Call the Midwife Part Two, BBC One, 8pm
- The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, Channel 4, 9pm
- The Repair Shop, BBC One, 7.30pm
- Marty Supreme, in cinemas
- The Housemaid, in cinemas
Streamer pick: Home Alone, Disney+
28th December
Robert Thorogood's original Death in Paradise is back for a festive special, so why not soak up the San Marie sunshine by proxy through the old gogglebox, and try and keep up with which actor is currently playing the new detective.
- Death in Paradise, BBC One, 9pm
Streamer pick: It's a Wonderful Life, PLEX, ITVX, Prime Video, NOW
29th December
Lord Sugar is back but he's got a new line up – British Celebs. Putting the likes of Sarah Hadland, Judge Rinder, JB Gill, Angela Scanlon, and more to a series of Christmasy challenges.
- The Celebrity Apprentice, BBC One, 9pm (part two on 29th)
Streamer pick: The Jingle Bell Heist, Netflix
New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve always holds lots of promise and expectation, and this year it's already delivering on both with a festive special of what is probably the greatest British comedy since Gavin & Stacey, Here We Go. If you've not watched it yet, catch up on the first two series on iPlayer as a fun midnight countdown.
But of course, if you're staying in, all eyes are going to be on the very final episode of Stranger Things, which hits Netflix on New Year's Eve. It's a feature-length episode, and brings the long-running sci-fi teen horror story to a dramatic close.
- Here We Go, BBC One, 8pm
- Last Leg of the Year, Channel 4, 9pm
- Graham Norton New Year's Eve Show, BBC One, 10.30pm
- Stranger Things, series five, final episode, Netflix
Streamer pick: Stranger Things, Netflix
New Year's Day
Controversially, it's not Christmas Day that's taking the crown for the best day of telly, as New Year's Day sees the return of The Traitors – and not just its return, but the start of a brand new season, with episodes 1-3 dropping daily until 3rd Jan. And, if that wasn't enough, there's the surprise return of The Night Manager, and more festive Bake Off. Winning.
- Harlan Coben’s Run Away, episodes 1-8, Netflix
- The Night Manager, series two, BBC One, 9pm
- Mrs Brown’s Boys (II), BBC One, 10.05pm
- Shedites, BBC One, 10.35pm
- The Great New Year's Bake Off, Channel 4, 6.40pm
- The Traitors, series 4, episode 1, BBC One, 8pm
Streamer pick: Miracle on 34th Street, Prime Video Disney+
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.