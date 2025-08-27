Struggling with a hangover? This Korean Pear juice could be your new night out hack
PrePearing for the worst
We all love a good night out; whether it’s Thursday night post-work drinks (that accidentally turn into a there-until-last-call spontaneous-but-needed-5-am-kebab kind of night), a wedding, a birthday, a Margarita Monday.
What we’re less keen on is that head-grinding, fear-inducing morning-after where you lunge for the Berocca, inhale a bacon bap, and pray.
If that horrifying scenario is sounding a little bit familiar, then PrePear maybe your newest hangover-evading wingman.
It’s a new product designed to be taken pre-drinking which leaves you without any hangover symptoms the next day. Made entirely from Korean Shingo Pears, they are 100% Pear Juice in pouches, that you’re meant to have 20 minutes before you start drinking.
No hidden additives, no sugar, e-numbers, preservatives, dreaded UPFs. It’s just a little pear-packed-pouch which could be the answer to your midnight prayers. Like all the best things, it’s based on an ancient remedy that’s been practised for centuries and now has been brought over to the UK.
You can keep it in the fridge or in the cupboard, and you only need one per night-out, so no drinking six in one go.
The idea is similar to that age old proverb of prevention not cure, where instead of guzzling down pints of water at one am, you have one little pouch of pear juice before you start drinking.
PrePear is available directly from PrePear’s website and select stockists around the UK - including Fortnum & Masons…
A box of six pouches retails for £16, making it roughly £2.60 a pouch, which feels like a right bargain when you remember the cost of a pint in central. It’s just one ingredient so it’s not got any additives, it's sugar free, vegan, gluten free, basically free of everything except pears. Finally, something that everyone in the friendship group can have without needing to pop down to the FreeFrom aisles.
If you are looking for a good ol' hangover cure, maybe one that is slightly lighter than a full english, it might be worth giving PrePear a go — gives a new meaning to Pres, eh?
