From a £10k whisky wonderland to a beautiful brew: These are the best drinks advent calendars in 2025

Christmas is coming! Good, now that's out of the way, and any people who bemoan the fact that Christmas should ONLY start on December 1st have clicked off, we can get down to the fun, festive cheer.

Whilst there is nothing wrong with the classic chocolate calendar, it would almost be wrong not to take a moment to look at some of the incredibly indulgent and dangerously decadent offerings out there.

From craft gin to an actual £10,000 countdown, the world of boozy (if bank-breaking) advent calendars has seriously grown. It's almost hard to whittle it down to 6, but we tried, and these are our favourites.

1. Whitebox Cocktails advent calendar

Who says tinnies are just for summer? People who have never had a Whitebox cocktail, clearly. Whitebox cocktails are my personal favourite; they are bar-quality cocktails that pack a serious punch - and by punch, we of course mean ABV. Each cocktail is beautifully crafted, and once served over ice or whacked in the freezer, it will deliver the perfect serve, zero hassle.

The advent calendar - although definitely on the pricer end - is definitely worth the price. A single can usually retail for £5.80, so the calendar is worth around the £140 mark, meaning that essentially, you're saving money. The reason it's cinched a place on our shortlist this year is its range and quality; I will lay down my reputation as a drinks writer and say that you will struggle to find a canned cocktail which is better quality and as tasty as any given Whitebox tinny. Also, whilst the advent calendar includes the classics (a Negroni, an Old Fashioned, a Margarita, plus a spicy marg, a Dirty Martini, a Cosmo), outside of the Christmas calendar, Whitebox has an impressive range that would rival most London bars. They have some delicious new flavours dropping in 2026, including an Appletini, a Mezcal Margarita, and a Clover Club.

2. Drinks by the Dram, Scotch Whisky advent calendar

Drinks by the Dram The Scotch Whisky advent calendar Check Amazon View at drinksbythedram.com

In the same way, it's not Christmas without a Doctor Who special and a good dose of family fighting, you can't really have a boozy advent calendar without including something whisky-based - or something from Drinks by the Dram.

Although also on the pricier side, Drinks by the Dram's Scotch Whisky calendar is stunning inside and out. You could probably pick any of its calendars and be happily unwrapping pleasing wax-sealed miniatures, but the Scotch version takes our fancy the most. It's a lovely and festive way to discover some new distilleries - and indulge in some old favourites too. It's an elevated experience which has cherry-picked the best Celtic bottles available right now.

3. Wise Bartender, alcohol free advent calendar

Wise Bartender Alcohol Free Beer Advent Calendar £70 at wisebartender.co.uk

Would it be a Shortlist round-up without an alcohol-free entry? Probably not. For those not in the know, Wise Bartender is sort of like the ASOS of the alcohol-free world; it's your one-stop shop for all alcohol free products, be it beers, spirits, cocktails, or just some soft stuff.

Its brand-new advent calendar is perfect to help keep the balance over the infamously inebriated Christmas period, and means you'll probably always have an alc-free offering in the cupboard for any friends who are off the sauce, so you don't have to frantically nip to Co-op in a desperate mission for a Lucky Saint.

4. Siren Craft Brew 2025 advent calendar

Siren Craft Brew Beer Advent Calendar 2025 £90 at sirencraftbrew.com

If you're more into the alcoholic kind of beers, you may want to turn your attention to Siren Craft Brew, a small UK brewery who are completely unapologetic in its devotion to top quality beers.

It's a Shortlist favourite, having made our favourite calendar lists more than once. It's bright and colourful with two large doors which open to reveal the 25 individual doors as well as a beery crossword. No spoilers here, but inside you'll get 24 different beers with, as you'd expect, a wide range of styles from IPAs to sours, to big stouts and winter warmers. There is a range of sizes of cans, though trust us when we say not to underestimate those smaller cans. Siren has ensured no duplicates, and there are even beers exclusive to the advent calendar, as well as limited edition can designs and a bonus gift. And all of this comes at a lower price than if you were to buy the beers individually with delivery included as well.

5. MOTH Cocktail advent calendar

Although we weren't expecting it, there are two cocktail advent calendars that made it onto our shortlist, but with the likes of Whitebox and MOTH offering up the goods, it would have been wrong not to. MOTH has been the saviour of flights, festivals, and Friday nights since it launched back in 2021, delivering high-quality proper cocktails for all on-the-go gatherings. Personally, we love them for an at-home cocktail without having a question diy attempt. It's the ready meal of the cocktail world.

Christmas inevitably comes loaded with a ton of events which require either a cheeky getting-ready pre-drink or a careful, steady supply of covert cocktails small enough to fit in a pocket (trust us, we did our research). Plus, with guests inevitably popping over and saying 'yes please' to a cheeky drink, having some bar-quality canned cocktails in the cupboard where all you need is some ice comes in *seriously* handy.

6. The Very Old & Rare Whisky Collection

Master of Malt The Very Old & Rare Whisky Collection £9,999.95 at Master of Malt

An advent calendar so bougie it's not even called an advent calendar, it's a "collection". Another Drinks by the Dram special, this advent calendar boasts a lineup so rare that "even seasoned collectors would find it hard to assemble", apparently including some whiskies that are impossible to acquire - even at auction.

It's been designed for collectors and serious enthusiasts, featuring legendary drams from world-renowned producers like Karuizawa, Port Ellen, Macallan, and Highland Park. Highlights include a 40-year-old Balvenie, Yamazaki Sherry Cask 2012, and a Glenfarclas 1958 cask 2061 - of which there were just 130 bottles released. And if the insides weren't special enough, the calendar itself is simply stunning; the bottles are stored in an actual cabinet, finished with black oak inlaid with a tree-ring motif, walnut shelving, engraved stainless steel detailing, and a leather carry handle.

It's so premium it borders on utterly ridiculous - after all, for most of us, the entire combination of under-the-tree presents won't amount to that. Still, it's fun to look at.