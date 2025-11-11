The best luxury Christmas crackers: From boozy cocktails to slow fashion

Look, to all the Christmas haters who believe festivities firmly belong in December only, could I suggest that you have a bit more fun? And by fun I obviously mean having a peruse of some lovely Christmas crackers - it's basically a present that you can buy for yourself, what's not to like?!

Whilst modern life has many things we've made worse - climate change, the downgrade of the headphone jack on the iPhone, modern kids not being as au fait with Tamagotchis - there are a few fantastic advancements we've made. And one of those is undoubtedly the evolution of the humble Christmas cracker - paper crown, joke, tiny toy - that has graduated into a proper luxury, nay chic, addition to your table.

There are some seriously worthwhile non-novelty crackers out there, from cocktails and wine to games and beauty. Personally, we love having a couple of these in the cupboard as the perfect quick gift this season if you've been invited to a dinner or drinks and told not to bring anything, but your Britishness can't allow that. They're fun, festive and good quality, so you'll probably be an instant favourite with your hosts.

From fashion houses to your favourite tipples, these are our 9 favourite Christmas crackers that are bound to please even the fussiest of guests.

1. Whitebox

Whitebox is the cocktail company that blows literally all other canned drinks out of the water (okay, maybe MOTH is still swimming nearby). Created by hospitality professionals and ex-bartenders, they are the pocket-sized powerhouses that are as good as any cocktail you'll find in most London bars. These Negroni crackers are a fun addition to your festivities, which will bring all the feels of having gone out for cocktail hour into the home.

They also do a spicy margarita cracker, and whilst neither makes the classic crackle-pop sound when you go to pull it, these crackers are the ultimate crowd pleaser - so much so that my housemates and I already opened ours... We just couldn't wait.

2. Vinca

These might take the prize for the longest crackers in history, but on the plus side, it means you can probably pull them across the table without having to do that awkward half-squat to reach the other person. Plus, it's the inside that really matters, and Vinca delivers, with a trio of its signature wines in tinnie format. It's lovely - if rare - to have a cracker where you're genuinely going to use the contents. Whether you whack the wines straight in the fridge for dinner or if you save them for sunnier days of picnics and festivals, Vinca's trio of its signature white, rosé, and red is a sip to savour.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Fever Tree

Who doesn't love a cheeky Mojito? And even better, who doesn't love a Mojito made in just two steps? Fever Tree's Christmas gift to the nation is reminding us that tonic doesn't just belong with gin. Although it's definitely worth remembering that they *also* have a whole range of gin and tonic ones made with all your favourite brands, including Mermaid Gin and Salcombe Gin. Plus, its cracker range includes: a whisky and ginger, a blood orange spritz, and a rum and cola. Basically, no matter what floats the boat of your festive folk, Fever Tree has a cracker that will suit, and everyone will get something they like.

4. Toast

Toast is the eye-wateringly gorgeous, slow-fashion brand that you've probably seen splashed across your Instagram. Toast is best known for its incredibly stunning wool jumpers and coats, which are both worth a look if you're struggling for Christmas present inspo fyi. If your budget isn't quite extending to a full-on piece of outerwear, though, why not try the crackers? Toast's set of six crackers is sustainably handmade in Dorset with Fair Trade Nepalese Ikota paper and beautifully finished with blue grosgrain ribbon.

Each cracker contains a mini handmade festive themed gift including: a mini lokta paper moon garland, a striped lokta paper fan, a felted dove decoration, a hand-carved wooden bird printing block, a small handmade bauble and a small block-printed card; plus each comes with a paper crown, a riddle and a festive anagram.

5. The Little Green Cracker Company

Little Green Cracker Co Mistletoe Christmas Cracker £45 at littlegreencrackercompany.co.uk

Speaking of Christmas crackers that would make Attenborough happy, The Little Green Cracker Co. launched back in 2020 to help provide a properly sustainable alternative that still felt just as special. Its mistletoe crackers are just as fun and far more luxurious than anything you'll find in a supermarket.

In the six crackers, you'll find thoughtful gifts from some of the UK's best indpendent businesses, including: a St Eval scented tealight, a jar of Tracklements fig relish, a pack of bee-friendly wildflower seeds from New Leaf Nurseries, a pack of chilli seeds from New Leaf Nurseries, a roll of Nutscene garden twine, and a travel soap bar from Cole and Co. Everything is designed to be recycled and repurposed, so you can either add to the (probably already overflowing) recycling bin, or get your craft on and upcycle the cracker remnants into plant ties or hanging Christmas tree decorations.

6. The White Company

The White Company is synonymous with many things: luxury, comfort, someone who probably went to a private school. And Christmas is a time for indulgence, and for comfort, especially when you're looking towards the rest of the winter, where we'll have at least two more months of dark nights and cold weather, so it's nice to have a little treat to help ease the way.

The White Co.'s individual Winter crackers house two beauty minis, made with one of its most popular scents. The Winter fragrance hand wash and hand cream are perfect for on-the-go travels, which tend to be quite frequent this time of year... They also come in The White Company's other favourite scents including Seychelles and Sea Salt, so there's something to suit everyone at the table.

7. Puzzle Post: Taskmaster

Erring on the more fun side of luxury, Puzzle Post's Taskmaster crackers are the ultimate family favourite. Packed with tasks that will keep people so busy they'll forget the Christmas dinner is two hours behind schedule, they're entertaining for all ages, and a good way to break the ice if you do happen to have any in-laws or plus ones who aren't quite au fait with the family dynamic yet.

8. Heal's

Heal's Marble Christmas Crackers Mixed Set of 6 £65 at Heal's

Probably the most unique and least Christmassy looking addition to your table, these handmade crackers are a classy upgrade from your usual tableware from one of London's oldest design companies. Each cracker has a little gift inside from Undercover, all made from their signature recycled leather. Gifts include a luggage tag, password book, measuring tape, pencil sharpener and bookmark - elevated versions of the classics that you'll get some real use out of.

9. Astrid & Miyu

Definitely on the luxury end, Astrid & Miyu is every girl's secret weapon for the understated, classy aesthetic. In all fairness, these crackers are probably better if you're doing a small Christmas day à deux with your partner, and you only have to get one of them. Or maybe if you have just the one sister, it might be a lovely addition to your Christmas celebrations. There is a range of four different styles, so you can choose the design that best suits your receiver - or if they're more of a bracelet person, check out Astrid & Miyu's baubles, which also double as a great gift. Either way, these ones are something special.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



