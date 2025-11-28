Glenlivet unveils its newest 56 year old single malt - but what does a £46,000 whisky taste like?

There is no shortage of incredible whiskies, all the way from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection to Nikka’s From the Barrel Extra Marriage - whatever your taste (and, more importantly, budget), there will be something delicious you can enjoy.

But once you get out of the £200-£500 bracket of whiskies and into the £20,000 and above (bit of a jump, we know) it becomes harder to know what actually makes it important and special. You know, other than the label.

We were invited down to the gorgeous Somerset House by Glenlivet to try its newest dram, an ultra-rare 56 year old single malt. It’s the second edition in its Eternal Collection, with only 60 bottles available - it’s one of the most exclusive releases of the year.

The look

(Image credit: Glenlivet)

First up is the look; the whisky bottle and case have been specially crafted by bespoke artists Kevin Balmforth and Frekrison Stallard, and it looks like something Elizabeth I might have worn on a casual Tuesday. It has twisted golden branches encircling the bottle like a crown or Tudor ruff. The avant-garde appearance is a tribute to the lands of the Speyside distillery, capturing the rugged complexity of the Scottish landscape. The bottle itself is preserved within a spherical glass decanter and literally enthroned on a brass-plated base. Casual stuff.

As you can imagine, its main starring factor is its age; the long maturation period allows for serious flavour development. For the Glenlivet Eternal Collection, Second Edition, 56 Year Old, the distillers used one-of-a-kind sherry casks hand-picked and tailored for this liquid’s maturation. Every single part of the whisky has had serious thought, time, and detail put into it.

The taste

(Image credit: Glenlivet)

A good rule of thumb is that the longer you leave a whisky, the smoother it will be. On the nose, this whisky offers beautiful aromas of red apples, stewed plums, light orange zest, and sticky toffee pudding. This is complemented by a herbaceous heather honey and roasted hazelnuts for added depth. As you sip, on the palate you’ll find this lengthening to apricot and spiced apple, with velvety vanilla and toasted oak. It’s a warm, deep, and extremely nuanced liquid thanks to the ageing process - you’ll get a variety of flavours which are all perfectly balanced, and whilst the fruits lead, nothing is overwhelming over accidentally overpowering. The finish is rich, smooth, and deliciously complex.

With a whisky of this calibre, it’s not one that will be on your shopping list to whack in the trolley, designed for serious collectors and well-funded enthusiasts.

The verdict

Almost annoyingly, you can totally tell it's a special whisky, and whilst we couldn't say if it's value for money, it's definitely worth the price. The older, complex whiskies put their money where their mouth is, creating stunning liquids which are just a different level from your usual.

However, that's not to say that you can't get some seriously good whiskies that are closer to your budget that still bring a unique experience and delicious flavours. Check out our roundup of the best 32 bottles we come back to time and time again, from Scotch to Bourbon.





