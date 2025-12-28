7 ways to win at Monopoly: how to pass GO — and everyone else

A staple of game nights, rainy days and the festive lull, Monopoly is the classic game of buying, selling, dreaming and scheming your way to riches.

But beneath the colourful cash and tiny metal tokens lies a ruthless battle of economics, negotiation and nerve – best played with your closest friends, family and, occasionally, your worst enemies. If you don’t fancy relying on luck alone, these seven strategies will help you bankrupt your buddies and be the last player standing.

1. Buy property in the first lap

Contrary to real life, being overly cautious with your cash is one of the most common mistakes in Monopoly. Properties are cheapest and most up for grabs at the start of the game, and passing on purchases leaves the door wide open for your opponents.

In short, buying early gives you greater control of the board and sets you up to build monopolies later on - the whole aim of the game.

2. Prioritise colour sets over “nice” properties

Having a portfolio of individual properties might feel reassuring, but it’s not a winning tactic. Completing colour sets is key, as only monopolies allow you to build houses and start charging serious rent.

Orange and red properties are particularly powerful thanks to their proximity to Jail, while light blues are cheap but surprisingly deadly early on.

3. Build fast and evenly

Once you’ve completed a colour set and secured a monopoly, your best move is to build fast. Three houses on each property offer the strongest return on investment, turning reasonable rent into game-ending penalties as the game goes on.

Building aggressively also depletes the limited house supply, preventing your opponents from developing monopolies of their own.

4. But don’t build yourself broke

Though it’s tempting to spend every dollar upgrading properties, Monopoly isn’t kind to players who overextend. To survive surprise rent, unlucky card draws or costly repairs, it’s essential to keep a cash buffer. Once you’re forced to mortgage properties, it almost always spells defeat.

5. Use Jail to your advantage

At the late stages of the game, Jail can become a haven. You can still collect rent behind bars without risking landing on an opponent’s property. When things start to get a bit hostile, extending your incarceration is often the best bet.

6. Trade aggressively

Monopoly is seldom won without trading. Leverage cash, railroads and utilities, and don’t wait for “fair” deals - instead, engineer ones that complete your monopolies.

Even a single well-timed trade can permanently shift the balance of power in the game.

7. Eliminate one player at a time

Focus on one vulnerable player at a time until they go bankrupt and their properties and cash become yours.

Spreading your attacks across the table only slows the game down and benefits your rivals. Stay focused on the end goal by accelerating your dominance and shortening your path to victory.





