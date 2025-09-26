From supermarket steals to budget bubbles: These are the 13 best Crémants to buy in 2025

In 1975, French law officially established Crémant as a distinct designation for sparkling wines produced using the traditional method (méthode champenoise) outside of the Champagne region. 50 years later, and Crémant is now one of the most popular sparkling wines in the UK - at Waitrose, for example, one in nine bottles of sparkling wine sold is now a Crémant.

Then again, it’s hardly surprising, given that production methods are similar to those used for Champagne. Crémant, like Champagne, must undergo secondary bottle fermentation, and other requirements include the manual harvesting of grapes, whole bunch pressing with limited must extraction and a minimum of nine months lees ageing.

The best bit? Crémants cost a fraction of the price of Champagnes, typically ranging from around £10 to £15 a bottle. Here are the ones to sip and savour in 2025.

1. Bouvet Ladubay Blanc de Blancs Crémant de Loire

Bouvet Bouvet Ladubay Blanc De Blancs Crémant De Loire £17 at Majestic Wine

This fabulous fizz is made with Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay grapes, and we’re suckers for the perfectly balanced flavour notes of green apple, honeydew melon and pear.

There’s a hit of flower power here too, although the floral notes don’t overpower, and there’s a delicious acidity common amongst Loire wines. We suggest pairing it with seafood and fruity desserts.

2. De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Rose NV

Tesco De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Rose NV £12.50 at Tesco

Yes, it’s a rosé, but not as you know it. Put your pink paranoia to one side, because this moreish Crémant has a distinguished depth which ensures it truly stands out. Cabernet Franc (90 per cent) and Grolleau grapes (10 per cent) deliver hints of strawberry, rosehip and cherry, and there’s a tart, dry finish which makes this Crémant one of the most versatile fizzes on our list.

3. Langlois-Chateau 'L'Extra par Langlois' Crémant de Loire Brut

Majestic Langlois-Chateau 'L'Extra par Langlois' Crémant de Loire Brut £14 at Majestic Wine

Chenin Blanc were the grapes of choice for this Crémant, a well-rounded fizz which is both fresh and aromatic. Alongside hints of pear and apple, there’s an unexpected toastiness, but somehow, it just works. We recommend enjoying it on its own, as an aperitif.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wondering what makes Crémants from the Loire so special? “They’re seen as Champagne’s little sibling for various reasons,” says Jonathan Kleeman, one of the UK’s most experienced sommeliers. ''Crémants are produced here in large volumes, which means there’s plenty of consistency,” explains Jonathan, who adds that global warming has had an impact, too. “Grapes are ripening faster, and the wines are becoming drier, but Crémants from the Loire hold on to an incredible amount of freshness, which allows them to keep their liveliness in ways some Champagnes are starting to lose.'

4. Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Crémant de Limoux

Sainsburys Sainsbury’s Crémant de Limoux Red Wine £12 at sainsburys.co.uk

This gem from Sainsbury’s is produced in a region with serious heritage – it’s made by Les Domaines Paul Mas, which is just a stone’s throw from the Saint-Hilaire Abbey where monks first made sparkling wine (apparently by accident) in 1531.

We’re pretty sure those monks would approve of this offering from Sainsbury’s, made with Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Chenin Blanc grapes and infused with notes of candied citrus and apple. It’s an aromatic Crémant with serious depth, but it’s also incredibly drinkable, with softer bubbles and a creamy finish, which makes it an ideal aperitif.

5. Morrisons The Best Crémant De Limoux Rose

Morrisons Morrisons the Best Crémant De Limoux Rose £12.75 at Morrisons Grocery

Pinot Noir grapes have been used to give this rosé crémant, produced by Sieur d'Arques, a wine-producing cooperative in Limoux, a blast of berry-themed fruitiness.

Add some delicate floral aromas and a hit of pink grapefruit, and you’ve got a fabulously refined Crémant which is both creamy and refreshing and the perfect accompaniment for sushi and salads. And, if you’ve not yet finished the bottle by the time those plates are cleared, berry-based desserts.

6. Gratien & Meyer Crémant De Loire Brut

Tesco Gratien & Meyer Crémant De Loire Brut £13.50 at Tesco

Gratien and Meyer have been doing their thing since 1864, and this deliciously dry Crémant is one of the vineyard’s bestsellers. Made using Chenin, Cabernet Franc and Chardonnay grapes, this top-notch Crémant is smooth, versatile and citrusy (although we detected notes of nectarine, too), and it’s the perfect partner for spicier cuisine – we’re thinking chilli or garlic-loaded noodle dishes.

7. Bouvet Ladubay Saumur Brut

You’re in good hands with this Loire vineyard - Napoleon III was a fan of its wines, and it’s also been the official wine supplier to the House of Lords.

Chenin Blanc grapes are the stars of the show in this zesty Crémant, and we loved the crisp hits of citrus and apple, as well as the unexpected notes of honeysuckle. Light, fresh and dangerously moreish, it’s the perfect celebratory tipple, and pairs especially well with seafood and fruity desserts.

8. M&S Classics No.12 Crémant de Bourgogne

A reliance on grapes (Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Aligoté) grown at higher altitude is the reason this Crémant has a gorgeously clean minerality. This is because vines grown on higher (drier) ground grow longer roots to find and absorb moisture, which also means more of the soil’s compounds are absorbed.

Its earthiness is the perfect partner for the supersized dose of fruit – more specifically, apricot and redcurrants – and it’s a Crémant which goes well with cheeses and smoked fish. And, call us fickle, but this is by far our favourite bottle when it comes to aesthetics – an explosion of red and gold which adds an instant upgrade to any table.

9. Cave de Turckheim Organic Crémant d'Alsace

Cave de Turckheim Cave De Turckheim Organic Cremant D'alsace £10 at Waitrose

fizziest of fizzes, bear in mind that this Crémant has a certain softness (in other words, fewer bubbles), with a crisp vibrancy which makes it perfect for poultry dishes and sweet pastries. Daniel Gerold, Cave de Turckheim’s winemaker, says a number of factors, including a longer ageing period, set the vineyard’s Crémant apart.

“A period of 18 months to four years on lees brings complexity, fine bubbles and a creamy texture to this Crémant, but there’s also a sense of place, courtesy of the purity of Alsace fruit, with bright aromatics and a distinctive freshness.”

10. Louis Couturier Crémant de Bordeaux

Tesco Louis Couturier Cremant de Bordeaux 75cl £10 at Tesco

Bordeaux’s cooler climate is the reason its wines are known for crispiness and acidity, and you’ll typically find fruity notes such as apple and pear layered over earthier notes such as brioche. And there’s a definite hit of the latter in this Crémant, although it’s the fresh notes of lemon which really set this wine apart. Sémillon grapes take the credit for this citrus blast, while Merlot grapes give it a delicious smoothness.

11. De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut NV

Tesco De Chanceny Cremant de Loire Brut NV 750ml £12.50 at Tesco

A wonderfully fresh Crémant which goes especially well with salads and white meats, this wallet-friendly fizz packs a punch in the flavour department; there are hints of green apples, citrus, pears and peach, along with a freshness which comes from generous ageing times in the Loire’s tuffeau cellars.

12. Morrisons The Best Crémant De Limoux Sparkling Wine

Morrisons Morrisons the Best Cremant De Limoux Sparkling Wine £12.25 at Morrisons Grocery

Limoux is one of France’s biggest Crémant-producing regions, and one associated with some of the fruitiest fizzes on offer. “Characteristics of Crémants from Limoux include extended lees ageing and use of the local Mauzac grapes for a distinctive, apple-driven character,” says Sophie Lord, wine expert and buying director at Virgin Wines.

“Flavour notes typically include fresh citrus and apple, and there’s often a creamy, mineral finish.” This offering from Limoux relies mostly on Chardonnay grapes, and although it’s one of the sweeter Crémants (courtesy of the notes of apple blossom and honey), there’s still a delicious crispness. Pair it with Sunday roasts (chicken, ideally) or drink it alone.

13. Cave de Lugny Crémant de Bourgogne

Tesco Cave de Lugny Crémant de Bourgogne £15 at Tesco

Take a sip of this gorgeous Crémant and you’ll realise why many regard Burgundy’s sparkling wines as the closest thing to Champagne. Chardonnay and Pinot Noir dominate here, and with good reason – they’re the go-to grapes for this region.

"Burgundy produces wines which are closer in spirit to Champagne than most other Crémants,” says Denis Courault, director of Sparkling Wines at Les Grands Chais de France, one of France’s largest wine merchants. “This is because Burgundy Crémant is usually dominated by the same grapes used in Champagne - Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.”