Step inside Cleopatra’s world this March with London's latest tech-fuelled exhibition

This March, London will host a royal visitor, or at least her story. Cleopatra: The Experience opens at Immerse LDN on the Excel London Waterfront, offering a strictly limited 15-week run that promises to transport visitors straight to 1st Century Egypt. Covering 3,000 square metres and spread across nine interactive galleries, the exhibition blends history with cutting-edge technology to bring the life and reign of Cleopatra vividly to life.

Developed in collaboration with historical curators and Egyptologists and endorsed by British Cleopatra expert Dr Chris Naunton, the experience uses an array of immersive tools. Visitors will encounter an 8-metre-high 360-degree projection room, a seated Virtual Reality experience, a free-roaming Metaverse walkthrough, and a hologram tracing the origins of the Ptolemaic Dynasty. Together, these elements create an interactive journey through Cleopatra’s world, from the arrival of Alexander the Great to the final days of Ancient Egypt.

Guests can explore Cleopatra’s royal chambers and witness the secrets behind her iconic makeup, hairstyles, and symbolism. They’ll also step into the Temple of Isis, the Library of Alexandria, and the bustling streets of Alexandria itself via interactive maps and VR, while cinematic projection and 5D sensory effects immerse them further with sight, sound, and even scent.

The experience culminates in a dramatic video-mapping show on a five-metre-tall recreation of the Lighthouse of Alexandria, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Alongside cutting-edge tech, the exhibition showcases over 22 original artefacts from the Hellenistic and Late Egyptian periods, including terracotta sculptures, bronze deity figures, glass mosaic fragments, cosmetic vessels, and previously unpublished demotic papyri. These historical treasures provide context and authenticity, grounding the high-tech experiences in real-world history.

Following its successful launch in Madrid, which drew over 200,000 visitors, Cleopatra: The Experience is set to make stops in six more countries after its London debut. The exhibition is designed to appeal to children, families, culture lovers, history enthusiasts, and tech aficionados alike, making it both educational and exhilarating.

Doors open on 26 March 2026, with tickets going on general sale on 17 February. Admission starts from £25 for adults and £20 for children, plus a small booking fee. With central London just 12 minutes away on the Elizabeth Line, the Excel London Waterfront location is easily accessible for anyone wanting to step into the final queen of Egypt’s captivating world. A waitlist for exclusive pre-sale access is now open.

