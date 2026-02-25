London Underground fares are going up this weekend — here's how much you'll pay for the Tube

You may have heard travel fares are frozen at the moment, but that’s not quite true, with a bump in plenty of fares due in London within days.

Prices for Transport for London services will rise from March 1st — that’s Sunday — affecting travel on Underground, Overground and DLR services. The good old hopper fare for buses and trams is staying at £1.75, if we’re to scramble about for a morsel of good news. Mayor Sadiq Khan has said bus and tram fares will stay as they are until at least July 2026.

How much are we set to pay? Fares will rise by up to around seven per cent, although the exact rise varies by fare.

Zone 1 fares go up from £2.90 to £3.10, or 10p less off-peak. A zone 1-2 journey till cost up to £3.60, from £3.50 right now. And Elizabeth Line fares to London Heathrow will rise from £13.90 to £15.50.

Here’s the basic list of new Underground zone fares:

Zone 1 only: Peak £3.10, off-peak £3.00

Peak £3.10, off-peak £3.00 Zone 1–2: Peak £3.60, off-peak £3.10

Peak £3.60, off-peak £3.10 Zone 1–3: Peak £3.90, off-peak £3.30

Peak £3.90, off-peak £3.30 Zone 1–4: Peak £4.80, off-peak £3.60

Peak £4.80, off-peak £3.60 Zone 1–5: Peak £5.30, off-peak £3.80

Peak £5.30, off-peak £3.80 Zone 1–6: Peak £5.90, off-peak £4.00

There’s another sliver of silver lining here, though, because daily caps aren’t changing. Both caps and travelcard prices are frozen until 2027, the cap at £8.90 for zone 1 and zone 1-2 travel, up to £16.30 a day for zones 1-6.

The price bumps are part of a funding deal agreed between Transport for London and the government following the July 2025 spending review. A £2.2 billion package was agreed, contingent on fares rising by inflation plus an additional one per cent.

Sadiq Khan only managed to keep bus and tram fares — including the hopper fare — static for now using City Hall funds.

For a full breakdown on how skint you'll be next week, check out the TfL website.

Is it bad news? Of course, although if you’re always on and off the tube, at least the static (for now) travelcard and cap limits mean you shouldn’t see much of a real-world difference, if any.





