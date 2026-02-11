A David Bowie immersive exhibition is coming to London soon

King’s Cross’s Lightroom has an immersive David Bowie exhibition coming in April, and you can book tickets already.

David Bowie: You’re Not Alone opens to the public on April 22nd, and tickets cost £25 a pop, or £12.50 with an ArtPass.

But what on earth is a David Bowie immersive exhibition anyway? It’s absolutely nothing like a Punchdrunk production, with a bunch of aspiring actors swanning around a rented retail space representing each era of Bowie. David Bowie: You’re Not Alone is much more of a multimedia spectacle.

The exhibition uses material from the David Bowie Archive, projected across Lightroom’s 11m-tall walls and floors to tell snippets of the story of the iconic singer.

It uses “rarely heard interviews and never-before-seen material selected from thousands of hours of film in the vaults of the David Bowie Archive,” says Lightroom.

As you wander around, you’ll hear narration from man himself, piped through Lightroom’s spatial audio sound system. And it is expected you’ll spend around an hour to experience David Bowie: You’re Not Alone in its entirety.

It’s played in looped fashion, like a normal video installation, with chapters unfolding as you walk through the space.

(Image credit: Lightroom)

Lending more credibility to this new show, David Bowie: You’re Not Alone is directed by Mark Grimmer, who was creative director for the V&A’s brilliant David Bowie Is exhibition. It ran from March to August 2013 before touring the world and ending up in New York City in 2018.

Tickets for David Bowie: You’re Not Alone are available for dates up until June 28th, but it’s planned to carry on after that too. “More tickets will be released soon for dates after 28 June,” reads the Lightroom website.

Not familiar with Lightroom? It’s an unusual projection-heavy experience and exhibition space run as a partnership between the London Theatre Company and 59 Productions, which has produced David Bowie: You’re Not Alone.

At present, Lightroom is running two shows, Prehistoric Planet: Discovering Dinosaurs and The MoonWalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks. Performances for those are available up until April 12th, before being booted out by Bowie.

Lightroom is found at 12 Lewis Cubitt Square, just a roughly 10-minute walk from King's Cross and St. Pancras train stations.





