Step inside Ancient Pompeii at London’s new immersive exhibition

London’s latest immersive experience is set to blow history lovers away. The Last Days of Pompeii: The Immersive Exhibition opens on 14th November at Immerse LDN on the ExCeL Waterfront, offering a spectacular deep dive into the ancient Roman city moments before its destruction.

Running for 16 weeks only, the 90-minute experience combines dramatic storytelling, cutting-edge visuals and interactive technology to bring Pompeii’s streets, homes and people back to life. Visitors can walk through reconstructed Roman architecture, admire detailed frescoes and artefacts, and witness the city’s final moments as Mount Vesuvius erupts in a multisensory finale.

The exhibition spans more than 2,000 square metres, transforming history into something you can actually step inside.

Highlights include a 360-degree digital projection, an up-close VR gladiator battle in the Colosseum, and an interactive recreation of the Villa of the Mysteries in the metaverse. There’s even an AI photobooth that turns guests into ancient patricians.

Younger visitors (or anyone who’s ever dreamed of being Indiana Jones) can get hands-on with digital sandpits and archaeological games that let you “unearth” virtual artefacts. The original score and atmospheric sound design shift with each room, building tension as the eruption approaches.

Created for all ages, The Last Days of Pompeii blends education with entertainment, mixing museum-quality replicas with blockbuster effects. It’s a rare chance to experience the drama of one of history’s most famous disasters, without, you know, the ash.

The Last Days of Pompeii: The Immersive Exhibition opens on 14th November at Immerse LDN, ExCeL London Waterfront, and runs for 16 weeks.

