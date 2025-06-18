Missed out on the ballot? These are the best spots to watch Wimbledon in London for free

Roll out the strawberries and cream and start bulk buying Pimms - Wimbledon is back! But if you’re one of the many who missed out on actual Wimbledon tickets (it’s a toss up which is more elusive, Glastonbury tickets or Wimbledon seats), no need to cry into a scone, as London is rolling out the green astro turf and big screen to bring you all the forehand action this summer.

No matter where you’re based in the city, there are plenty of parks, festivals, and pubs all of which will be showing the matches for free, so you don’t have to miss out.

We’ve rounded up eight of the best spots for you to try and spot which celebs are there this year - oh, and watch the games.

1. Wimbledon Piazza

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First on the list has to be Wimbledon - not only for the authenticity (after all, if someone asks you, you can legitimately say you’re going to Wimbledon to watch tennis without it being a lie), but also to soak up all the buzz. No trekking around Murray Mound looking for a dry and crispy inch of grass to sit on. Just head down to Wimbledon Piazza - no queue, no cost. And, you’re only 1.3 miles from the Centre Court.

2. Eccleston Yard, Belgravia

A post shared by Belgravia (@belgraviavillage) A photo posted by on

Eccleston Yard might be one of the best-kept secrets (that Instagram influencer subsequently told everyone about) in London. Just around the corner from Victoria station, it’s home to Clapham-girls-favourite Amie Wine Studio, and Wild by Tart to name a couple. Luckily for Wimbledon-lovers, it’s also home to about fifty deck chairs, a huge screen, and a license to show all your summer sporting favourites.

3. Summer Screens, Canary Wharf

A post shared by Canary Wharf (@canarywharflondon) A photo posted by on

Open from 29th May to 27th September, Summer Screens in Canary Wharf’s Canada Square Park is a favourite - showing F1, cricket, Ascot, and even films as well as Wimbledon matches. It’s one of London’s earliest-opening and longest-running outdoor screens. Plus, there are plenty of surrounding eateries and bars to keep you sustained.

4. Merchant Square, Paddington

A post shared by Merchant Square Paddington (@merchantsquareldn) A photo posted by on

Is there a more picturesque London setting than the Paddington Basin? Possibly, but with a canal-side walk, plenty of eateries (including a floating bar), and it being a little bit quieter than some of the central spots, this is one of our favourites. A bit like Eccleston Yards, it’s a tucked-away spot that makes you feel like you’re closer to a countryside grass court than central London.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They’ve also got free summer movie nights, a rubber duck race (seriously), and beach tennis sessions - so you can get some racket action yourself if the pros have inspired you.

5. Everyman on the Canal, Kings Cross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You know how the arrival of swallows heralds the start of summer in the countryside? Well, the return of Everyman on the Canal is the city equivalent. Opening from 30th June to 17th August, Everyman on the Canal is showing more than 100 films for free, as well as tennis fixtures. Although, be warned, you will see a lot of couples there, and whilst it’s great to take yourself on a solo date there, it may be best avoided if you’re recovering from heartbreak. You’re surrounded by Coal Drops Yard, so there’s no shortage of places to go afterwards (or during, if you get bored), and with plenty of seating and beanbags, it’s a great spot to head to.

6. Summer in the Square at Portman Square Garden, Marylebone

A post shared by Make It Marylebone (@makeitmarylebone) A photo posted by on

Marylebone’s Summer in the Square is back with deck chairs a-plenty, food stalls, and their Guest Kitchen, which showcases the delicious local dishes on offer at their nearby restaurants. The only catch is that it’s only open from 8th July until the 13th, so don’t head there for Wimbledon’s opening games.

7. Covent Garden Piazza

A post shared by Covent Garden (@coventgardenldn) A photo posted by on

Kicking off from 20th June until 13th July, Covent Garden Piazza has a giant screen, stripy deck chairs, and even a little red Pimms hut - all your summertime essentials. Popping up in the centre of the market square, this spot is super helpful if you want to pop in and get a taste of a match during a busy day running across central. It’s one of the smaller spots, though, so if you’re settling down for the day, you may want to go slightly further afield.

8. Summer by the River, London Bridge

Summer by the River is already well underway, having kicked off on 29th May in London Bridge City. The whole festival is free, and whilst it’s not a Wimbledon-specific event, plenty of matches will be shown live. Plus there’s movie screenings, and *drum roll please* an Aperol Spritz bar located at The Glasshouse Terrace and The Pier. So whether you like tennis or not, this should probably be on your London summer bucket list regardless...