BBC confirms its Glastonbury 2025 streaming plans — wellies optional

Glastonbury 2025 is almost ready to kick off, and whether you've got a ticket or not, all hail the music festival live-stream! All the perks of going to a festival - live music, day drinking, dancing outdoors - without any of the negatives of actually going to the festival - the loos, the crowds, the lack of signal as you try and coordinate where the hell your friends are in 200 acres of people-stuffed fields. Yes, it may be controversial (or just age) but sometimes streaming a festival is way more appealing than actually going.

This is one of the many reasons we’re grateful for the BBC who have confirmed its streaming plans for that biggest, most celebrated festival in the world - Glastonbury.

This year, the BBC is back, acting as the Patron Saint of the claustrophobic, anxious, and overstimulated, as it’s set to deliver over 90 hours of festival coverage, and has established a Glastonbury Hits Channel live on iPlayer, so you don’t have to go anywhere near Portaloos.

Glastonbury has been home to some of the best performances of all time, and this year the line up is officially stacked, with some people (us), calling it the best line-up in years . The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo are set to headline the Pyramid Stage, and are joined by acts including Charli XCX, Doechii, Rod Stewart, Wolf Alice, and The Prodigy on other stages.

Capturing the performances in all their (hopefully) iconic glory will be the BBC, which is live streaming the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies, and The Park - with coverage from the Pyramid stage available in 4K UHD, in case you’re a big music fan, and one of the elite people who can actually notice the difference between HD and UHD. As you’d expect from the BBC, there will be coverage available with British Sign Language too.

Who’s hosting?

The Glastonbury Channel is back with a range of familiar faces including Clara Amfo, Huw Stephens, Jack Saundres, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne. The crew will be guiding viewers through the biggest acts festival surprises and stand out moments from the festival. They’ll be broadcasting across BBC One and BBC Two, and are rumoured to be joined by some special guests.

The Glastonbury Highlights iPlayer channel will go live late on Friday 27th June, and will run 24 hours a day until Wednesday 30th July.

Anyone who regularly tunes into the BBC for their yearly Glasto fix will be relieved to see it back at business as usual, with no massive changes to its usual coverage channels.

If you miss the festival (after all, it comes around more quickly every year), then you’re still covered, as it will be on iPlayer for 30 days after original broadcast.