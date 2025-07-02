London Pride 2025 Guide: 10 LGBTQIA+ things you can't afford to miss — parades, bars, parties and more

Get ready, becaue London Pride is back. As soon as June hits, London is packed with parades, parties, protests and a whole lot of colour, as Pride Month kicks off, marking the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots.

With around 1.5million people set to join the festivities, we've rounded up some of the best bars, clubs, and events on this month to celebrate queer joy.

Bars & Clubs

There are hundreds of dedicated LGBTQIA+ bars in London - from the famous G-A-Y to Comptons of Soho, as well as clubs like Horse Meat Disco and Adonis, you could spend the best part of a year checking different hotspots out.

1. Dalston Superstore

This Kingsland High Street spot has been a vital part of East London’s party scene since 2009, offering a welcoming and inclusive environment, especially for Hackney’s diverse queer community. As expected, it is putting on a show for this year's Pride , which starts at 10pm and runs through to 4am, featuring nine different DJs throughout the night across the club's two floors – that might be too many DJs.

A post shared by Dalston Superstore 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@dsuperstore) A photo posted by on

2. Zodiac

Zodiac Bar and Club, a trans-owned and trans-run venue in Camden, is set to host a popping Pride event that anyone in the area will be silly to miss. Known as a welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community and allies all year round, Zodiac's split-level venue will open its doors at 2 pm for relaxed drinks before the celebrations escalate with entertainment kicking off at 7pm, continuing through to 6am the following morning – it’s gonna be a big one.

3. She Soho

She Soho is Soho’s only venue dedicated to queer women and non-binary people. Unlike quite a few places in the city, unless you identify as the above or arrive outnumbered by a posse of queer mates, then you’re probably not getting in. Situated in a cave-like underground basement bar, it’s run by the same crew behind Ku Bar who host massive sign along nights, live drag and queer DJ nights. During Pride, they’re open from 2pm until 3am with three live DJs.

A post shared by She Soho (@shesohobar) A photo posted by on

4. Retro Bar

Also fairly central, The Retro Bar is one of Queer London’s best hidden spots; tucked away in a little alley off the Strand, it’s a quirky and super friendly bar. Thanks to Instagram, it’s also fairly well known for its rock’n’roll ‘gallery’ walls and electric jukebox. For Pride, they are offering free entry from 11am until late, with two live DJs.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Clapham Grand

The iconic Clapham Grand is back with its Pride After Party, promising the perfect close-out to your Pride 2025 celebrations. This restored theatre-turned-vibrant venue, firmly rooted in its music hall heritage, is ready to be reinvented for one unforgettable night, with few pride parties boasting this type of venue. From 10:30 PM until 3 AM, you can dance your heart out with BIMINI on the decks, and prepare to sing your hearts out to an incredible live set from the iconic duo BOOTY LUV afterwards.

Exhibitions & Events

In addition to going out and celebrating in more of a party style, there are some fantastic events happening throughout art, music, museums, and pop-ups that are running throughout the month to celebrate queer history.

6. Pride in London - Pop-up

Ahead of London's Pride parade, Pride in London has unleashed a vibrant pop-up shop, bursting with exclusive merchandise, delectable treats, and refreshing sips! Get ready to deck yourself out with a collection of t-shirts, caps, rainbow pin badges, and some vintage Pride bits. Every single item is crafted with love by talented LGBTQ+ designers and makers. And if all that shopping makes you thirsty, you’re covered. Ariela's Gelato has generously donated some drinks and ice cream to keep you cool and satisfied.

7. Between the Bridges Drag Brunch

A post shared by Between The Bridges (@btwthebridges) A photo posted by on

This is actually a monthly drag brunch that runs as a riverside pop up. As you can guess from the name, it’s on Southbank on The Queens Walk. Imagine RuPaul’s Drag Race IRL with a side of avo on toast, eggs benedict, and a whole lot of serving. Previous guest stars include Bimini, Tayce, The Vivienne, and Danny Beard. You’ll get an hour of bottomless bubbly, DJs, lip-syncing, and prizes. Their pride special features Drag Race winner Kyran Thrax and Paige Three.

8. Queer Comedy Club

The Queer Comedy Club in South East London happily is there all-year-round, but Pride feels like a great time to give them a shoutout. As you can imagine, it’s a space to experience queer comedy in London - although it’s aimed at LGBTQ+ audiences, it’s open to everyone, so you don’t have to be part of the community to enjoy the shows. And speaking of the shows it has everything from entry-free Raw Nights (where people try out new material - get your mind out of the gutter), Gag Race, and lots of Work in Progress shows which are great to catch before they head up to Edinburgh Fringe.

9. The Arzner

A post shared by The Arzner Bar & Cafe (@arznerbar) A photo posted by on

The Arzner in Bermondsey is the only queer and independent cinema in the UK, showcasing LGBTQ+ voices and art. From queer classics like Morocco and What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, to hosting UK premieres, the picturehouse is a cultural hub of queer joy. So whether you’re a connoisseur of indie flicks or want to see some queer focused film, The Arzner is a great one to head to all year round.

10. Desire, Love, Identity: Exploring LGBTQ+ History at the British Museum

There are two trails running at the British Museum at this exhibition depending on how much time you have - a fifteen object trail, and a three object trail. The 15-object trail lasts about 60-75 minutes, with the speedier of the two lasting just 30 minutes. The trail will explore the surprising queer histories behind some of the art and artefacts in the museum's collection. And it's completely free, with an audio commentary you can stream through your own phone via Apple Music, Youtube, or Spotify - so you don't have to nod at the objects in front of you like you have a deep understanding of what they are. After all, chances are you'll end up looking at a fire extinguisher at some point and get confused as to whether it's meant to part of the exhibition or not.