Nintendo teams up with Laced Records for epic Breath of the Wild vinyl release

Zelda fans, it’s time to clear some space on your record shelf. Nintendo has officially partnered with Laced Records to bring The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild soundtrack to vinyl for the first time outside Japan, and it’s coming in two stunning editions: a deluxe 8-LP box set and a more compact double LP. Both are available to pre-order in the UK right now.

For serious collectors, the deluxe 8-LP box set is the ultimate prize. It features a huge 130 remastered tracks spanning every corner of Hyrule, from its quiet piano melodies to its epic boss battles. Each record follows a theme that mirrors Link’s journey through the game, exploring the open world, freeing the Divine Beasts and uncovering the mysteries of the Shrines.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The set comes housed in a gorgeous collector’s case, complete with 16 art prints depicting iconic scenes from the game. It’s available in both standard black and limited-edition coloured vinyl, and priced at £159.99, a worthy investment for the hero of your vinyl shelf.

If that sounds like overkill, there’s also a more streamlined option. The double LP features 34 carefully chosen tracks, including favourites like “Great Fairy Fountain,” “Hyrule Castle,” and “Overworld (Day).” Available in black or a striking blue-and-white marbled design, this one will set you back £49.99.

The soundtrack itself was composed by Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, Hajime Wakai and Soshi Abe, who filled the game with serene piano lines, natural ambience and the occasional battle-ready banger. While Breath of the Wild isn’t exactly packed with traditional themes, its music is a perfect match for the game’s vast, meditative tone, and it sounds even better on vinyl.

When and where to get it

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo)

Both editions are available to pre-order now through Laced Records and the My Nintendo Store UK. Orders will ship on 19 June 2026, giving fans plenty of time to prepare for the return journey across Hyrule, this time with a record player in tow.

Whether you’re a lifelong Zelda devotee or just someone who appreciates a beautifully made vinyl, this Breath of the Wild release is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most desired releases.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



