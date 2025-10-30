Nintendo teams up with Laced Records for epic Breath of the Wild vinyl release
Hyrule gets the vinyl treatment
Zelda fans, it’s time to clear some space on your record shelf. Nintendo has officially partnered with Laced Records to bring The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild soundtrack to vinyl for the first time outside Japan, and it’s coming in two stunning editions: a deluxe 8-LP box set and a more compact double LP. Both are available to pre-order in the UK right now.
For serious collectors, the deluxe 8-LP box set is the ultimate prize. It features a huge 130 remastered tracks spanning every corner of Hyrule, from its quiet piano melodies to its epic boss battles. Each record follows a theme that mirrors Link’s journey through the game, exploring the open world, freeing the Divine Beasts and uncovering the mysteries of the Shrines.
The set comes housed in a gorgeous collector’s case, complete with 16 art prints depicting iconic scenes from the game. It’s available in both standard black and limited-edition coloured vinyl, and priced at £159.99, a worthy investment for the hero of your vinyl shelf.
If that sounds like overkill, there’s also a more streamlined option. The double LP features 34 carefully chosen tracks, including favourites like “Great Fairy Fountain,” “Hyrule Castle,” and “Overworld (Day).” Available in black or a striking blue-and-white marbled design, this one will set you back £49.99.
The soundtrack itself was composed by Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, Hajime Wakai and Soshi Abe, who filled the game with serene piano lines, natural ambience and the occasional battle-ready banger. While Breath of the Wild isn’t exactly packed with traditional themes, its music is a perfect match for the game’s vast, meditative tone, and it sounds even better on vinyl.
When and where to get it
Both editions are available to pre-order now through Laced Records and the My Nintendo Store UK. Orders will ship on 19 June 2026, giving fans plenty of time to prepare for the return journey across Hyrule, this time with a record player in tow.
Whether you’re a lifelong Zelda devotee or just someone who appreciates a beautifully made vinyl, this Breath of the Wild release is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most desired releases.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
BrickBoy kickstarter turns LEGO’s Game Boy into an actually-playable handheld console
A modern-day Pinocchio
-
Meze Audio 99 Classics headphones return with new features and refined craftsmanship for modern listeners
Flake bar not included
-
Technics' latest turntable goes gold to celebrate fifty years of the SL-1200G
One last spin
-
Nintendo Store pop-up opens in London: Here’s the 10 things to spend your golden coins on
It’s-a-me, penniless merch hoarder!
-
Spotify’s new Live Events feed is a gig goers' dream
Your playlist just became your personal gig guide
-
We Are Rewind's new Elvis-themed cassette player is a love letter to the King — here's how it was made
Reviving the golden age of analogue sound, one tape at a time
-
London is finally getting a Nintendo Store (but it's not here for long)
Christmas is looking Mario-shaped
-
Is this the weirdest guitar in the world? Experimental sci-fi axe is seriously extraterrestrial
The Back to the Future musical just got a new prop