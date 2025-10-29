BrickBoy kickstarter turns LEGO’s Game Boy into an actually-playable handheld console
A modern-day Pinocchio
The dream of turning LEGO’s buildable Game Boy into a working handheld has taken one big, brick-shaped step closer to reality, allowing it to come off the shelf and fulfil its namesake. BrickBoy, a creator-made upgrade kit that adds a functional screen, speaker, and controls to the LEGO model, has officially launched on Kickstarter. While it’s clever, it’s also dearer than expected.
The concept is undeniably fun: after building LEGO’s official Game Boy set, released earlier this month, you can slot in BrickBoy’s modular kit and suddenly bring your creation to life. No soldering, coding, or tech wizardry required, just the same click-and-play satisfaction as LEGO itself.
The kit’s custom-built cartridge innards and screen slot neatly into the existing model, taking about ten minutes to install. From there, you can load up freeware titles or your own legally obtained ROMs, transforming the toy into a fully functioning handheld emulator.
Three versions are available. The Essential Kit (€129 / around £110) is the entry-level option, limited to original Game Boy games in grayscale and powered by two AAA batteries. The Gamer Kit (€169 / around £145) steps things up with colour gameplay, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance emulation, a rechargeable battery, Bluetooth audio, and wireless updates. Finally, the Collector’s Edition (€189 / around £160) adds an “Exposition Mode” for always-on display use, turning your LEGO build into a playable showpiece.
It’s incredibly clever, but it's also quite an outlay. Even early-bird pricing (€99 / about £85) makes the entry kit more than LEGO’s £55 Game Boy, which you would have to buy separately.
Still, the appeal is undeniable for LEGO lovers and nostalgic gamers. The kit keeps the retro aesthetic intact, that iconic D-pad, the cartridge slot, the chunky buttons, while giving it a functional twist. The 2.4-inch display looks bright enough in the promo clips (though the team has yet to share detailed specs), and the no-tools assembly means it’s accessible even for total beginners.
The prototype is already built and tested, with the Kickstarter campaign officially launched on 28th October, just in time for anyone eyeing the LEGO Game Boy as a Christmas gift. Once the campaign wraps, the team will move into assembly and final verification, with kits expected to start shipping worldwide from December 2025.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
It’s a sweet bit of nostalgia, part passion project, part plaything. A little expensive, sure, but undeniably fun and no doubt a must for any die-hard fans who already have the LEGO set.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Epic LEGO The Goonies set is available to buy in just days
Goonies never say die
-
Nintendo Store pop-up opens in London: Here’s the 10 things to spend your golden coins on
It’s-a-me, penniless merch hoarder!
-
The best LEGO sets to get this Halloween: Beastly builds and cinema's best baddies
A cursed pirate ship and mischievous mogwai make the cut.
-
New LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean available to pre-order now — and it's a bargain
Celebrating 40 years of BTTF
-
The best LEGO from Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days: From Star Wars to Nintendo and more
Big bricks, big discounts
-
LEGO Masterpiece Gallery showcases the wildest brick builds of the year
Book your flights now...
-
London is finally getting a Nintendo Store (but it's not here for long)
Christmas is looking Mario-shaped
-
2025-brick LEGO Willy Wonka set released
The snozzberries taste like ABS plastic