BrickBoy kickstarter turns LEGO’s Game Boy into an actually-playable handheld console

The dream of turning LEGO’s buildable Game Boy into a working handheld has taken one big, brick-shaped step closer to reality, allowing it to come off the shelf and fulfil its namesake. BrickBoy, a creator-made upgrade kit that adds a functional screen, speaker, and controls to the LEGO model, has officially launched on Kickstarter. While it’s clever, it’s also dearer than expected.

The concept is undeniably fun: after building LEGO’s official Game Boy set, released earlier this month, you can slot in BrickBoy’s modular kit and suddenly bring your creation to life. No soldering, coding, or tech wizardry required, just the same click-and-play satisfaction as LEGO itself.

The kit’s custom-built cartridge innards and screen slot neatly into the existing model, taking about ten minutes to install. From there, you can load up freeware titles or your own legally obtained ROMs, transforming the toy into a fully functioning handheld emulator.

BrickBoy: The Playable LEGO Game Boy (Build, Components & Gameplay) - YouTube Watch On

Three versions are available. The Essential Kit (€129 / around £110) is the entry-level option, limited to original Game Boy games in grayscale and powered by two AAA batteries. The Gamer Kit (€169 / around £145) steps things up with colour gameplay, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance emulation, a rechargeable battery, Bluetooth audio, and wireless updates. Finally, the Collector’s Edition (€189 / around £160) adds an “Exposition Mode” for always-on display use, turning your LEGO build into a playable showpiece.

It’s incredibly clever, but it's also quite an outlay. Even early-bird pricing (€99 / about £85) makes the entry kit more than LEGO’s £55 Game Boy, which you would have to buy separately.

Still, the appeal is undeniable for LEGO lovers and nostalgic gamers. The kit keeps the retro aesthetic intact, that iconic D-pad, the cartridge slot, the chunky buttons, while giving it a functional twist. The 2.4-inch display looks bright enough in the promo clips (though the team has yet to share detailed specs), and the no-tools assembly means it’s accessible even for total beginners.

The prototype is already built and tested, with the Kickstarter campaign officially launched on 28th October, just in time for anyone eyeing the LEGO Game Boy as a Christmas gift. Once the campaign wraps, the team will move into assembly and final verification, with kits expected to start shipping worldwide from December 2025.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s a sweet bit of nostalgia, part passion project, part plaything. A little expensive, sure, but undeniably fun and no doubt a must for any die-hard fans who already have the LEGO set.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



