LEGO is letting fans build a full-size World Cup trophy – and we’re already clearing shelf space

In news guaranteed to light up both your inner child and your football-obsessed group chat, LEGO has teamed up with the FIFA World Cup 2026 for a collaboration that might just be the brand’s most ambitious flex yet: a full-scale, 1:1 LEGO recreation of the iconic World Cup Trophy.

It's full-size. You can actually build it, and it will be a great prop for an FM save.

Kicking off in March 2026, the set is the first in a new product portfolio celebrating the biggest tournament on Earth. At its heart is a meticulous, brick-by-brick rendition of football’s ultimate prize, made from a massive 2,842 LEGO pieces, including more gold elements than have ever been used in a LEGO set before.

True to LEGO’s flair for Easter eggs, the trophy hides a secret: a pull-out section in the upper globe reveals a tiny vignette featuring the 2026 World Cup logo and an exclusive minifigure clutching a mini trophy. Under the base sits a printed plaque listing every winning nation since 1974, perfect for anyone who both enjoys building and enjoys reminding their mates who’s lifted the thing the most.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO) (Image credit: LEGO)

The collaboration is a natural fit: two global icons joined in their shared mission of bringing fans together, one through precision play, the other through a festival of football. “The FIFA World Cup Trophy stands as a universal symbol of achievement and unity,” said Julia Goldin, LEGO’s Chief Product & Marketing Officer. “Now fans everywhere can experience the excitement of it, piece by piece, in true LEGO style.”

FIFA’s Chief Business Officer Romy Gai echoed the hype, calling the partnership “perfect synergy” and marking the first time LEGO and FIFA have created something on this scale together.

Even Roberto Carlos, with a wand of a left peg, weighed in. The 2002 winner said building the trophy lets fans “bring that magic home,” calling it a way to share the love of football with friends and family. If it’s good enough for one of the greatest left-backs of all time, it’s good enough for our coffee table.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The LEGO Editions FIFA World Cup Official Trophy is available to pre-order now, costing £159.99, with the full collaboration rolling out ahead of next summer’s tournament. If this first drop is anything to go by, fans are in for a run of sets that fuse creativity, nostalgia and pure footballing joy.

We can't wait to build it whilst watching a group game at silly o'clock next summer.

LEGO Fifa World Cup Official Trophy £159.99 at LEGO





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



