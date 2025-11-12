LEGO teases new Legend of Zelda set based on Ocarina of Time

LEGO and Nintendo are teaming up once again, this time to bring one of the most iconic moments in gaming history to life.

A short teaser posted on Nintendo of America’s official X account shows a LEGO version of Link looking up as a shadow looms over him, accompanied by his fairy companion Navi. A LEGO Princess Zelda can be seen in the background, while the clip ends with the tagline “Build the legend” and a 2026 release window. The caption, “Do you realise who you’re dealing with?”, is a direct quote from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time villain, Ganondorf, all but confirming his appearance.

According to previous leaks from BrickFanatics and BrickTap, the set will be an Ocarina of Time-themed Ganondorf diorama, featuring Link, Zelda, and Ganon in LEGO form. It’s rumoured to contain 1,003 pieces and is scheduled for release next year.

If accurate, this would be the second LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda, following 2024’s 2-in-1 Great Deku Tree set, which could be built in the style of either Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild. That set included Link minifigures from both games.

The new diorama looks set to recreate the climactic battle between Link and Ganon from the N64 classic, a scene long remembered by fans.

LEGO and Nintendo’s collaboration has steadily expanded over recent years, with sets inspired by Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Animal Crossing, and even a brick-built Game Boy console released recently.

While details on pricing and scale are still under wraps, fans of both franchises can expect this new Zelda release to be one of LEGO’s most anticipated sets yet.

