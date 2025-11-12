LEGO teases new Legend of Zelda set based on Ocarina of Time
Build the legend
LEGO and Nintendo are teaming up once again, this time to bring one of the most iconic moments in gaming history to life.
A short teaser posted on Nintendo of America’s official X account shows a LEGO version of Link looking up as a shadow looms over him, accompanied by his fairy companion Navi. A LEGO Princess Zelda can be seen in the background, while the clip ends with the tagline “Build the legend” and a 2026 release window. The caption, “Do you realise who you’re dealing with?”, is a direct quote from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time villain, Ganondorf, all but confirming his appearance.
According to previous leaks from BrickFanatics and BrickTap, the set will be an Ocarina of Time-themed Ganondorf diorama, featuring Link, Zelda, and Ganon in LEGO form. It’s rumoured to contain 1,003 pieces and is scheduled for release next year.
🔥Do you realize who you're dealing with?#LEGOTheLegendofZelda pic.twitter.com/NCl84ydZ3aNovember 11, 2025
If accurate, this would be the second LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda, following 2024’s 2-in-1 Great Deku Tree set, which could be built in the style of either Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild. That set included Link minifigures from both games.
The new diorama looks set to recreate the climactic battle between Link and Ganon from the N64 classic, a scene long remembered by fans.
LEGO and Nintendo’s collaboration has steadily expanded over recent years, with sets inspired by Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Animal Crossing, and even a brick-built Game Boy console released recently.
While details on pricing and scale are still under wraps, fans of both franchises can expect this new Zelda release to be one of LEGO’s most anticipated sets yet.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
