Lexon team up with Koons to make art functional
How much is that doggy in the window?
In a cheeky fusion of contemporary art and modern functionality, Jeff Koons' celebrated Balloon Dog sculptures are poised to leave the confines of high art and become a useful product for your home, while still delivering a signature look.
Now, in 2025, the iconic Balloon Dog takes on new, practical incarnations as a speaker and a lamp, bringing Koons’ signature aesthetic into daily life and finding a use for something that has been reduced to a mere ornament until now – don’t worry, though, it still looks dead stylish on the shelf.
This venture is a collaboration between Lexon and The Broad Museum in Los Angeles, a fitting partnership given the museum’s extensive collection of Koons’ original Balloon Dog artworks.
A small woofer
The Balloon Dog Speaker promises a 360-degree sound experience emanating from plenty of speakers in the transparent dog's body. It also features built-in microphones for hands-free calls, Bluetooth connectivity, volume control on the nose, and you can skip tracks with the touch of the ears. If that's too on the nose, then you can simply control the speaker using an app on your phone.
The light of your life
On the other hand, the Balloon Dog Lamp is more decorative, but it’s still a very swish-looking lamp that's also housed in a transparent dog, matching the speaker with multicoloured LEDs that the user can adjust to fit the room or mood.
Both of these collectables will be available from 17th June 4pm UK time, with the items shipping in October. If you want a set, you can grab both, but purchases are limited to two per model per customer, meaning you can get your wolf pack going.
As you would expect, the launch will be limited, meaning once they’re gone, they’re gone. Each will cost €750 and come with a letter of authenticity, as well as Koons’ signature engraved on the bottom. If you want to get involved, you will need to sign up for the drop in advance.
