Marshall's new Kilburn III Bluetooth speaker will make all your indie-kid dreams come true

Marshall, the achingly cool brand whose gear is known for adorning the homes and ears of indie-cool kids for decades, has launched a new speaker.

Marshall has brought rock 'n' roll into homes for decades, thanks to its range of speakers, headphones, and amps. In fact, Marshall has almost become synonymous with high quality sound and by consequence, great musical taste as well. Think anyone's going to question your playlist of cheesy tunes if it's playing out of a Marshall speaker? No way.

The latest addition to the music-legacy family is Kilburn III. No, not a potential heir of an English country estate, but the latest iteration of the Kilburn Bluetooth speakers.

And, it's set to live up to the quality of the Marshall name (again, still not a Netflix dynasty drama) with its key feature being an inbuilt 360 degree True Stereophonic sound, meaning you won’t miss a beat from wherever you’re standing. It’s basically the musical equivalent of covering the blind spots.

The new speaker delivers over fifty hours of portable playtime - double that of its predecessor. As summer kicks off, the speaker is a great portable addition to any outdoor gear, and its high quality sound engineering means it’s built to be turned up loud (without deafening next door’s picnic). And mainly, they look really cool.

(Image credit: Marshall)

It’s also dust and water-resistant, which is sort of a must for the UK, meaning that it will keep the tunes blasting no matter what the weather decides to do. Although, maybe don’t leave it on the balcony as the rain comes down - after all, you never want to find out the line between water resistant and waterproof.

According to Marshall, Kilburn III’s water and dust resistant design means it is ready to deal with water splash from spilled drinks, so they’ve clearly thought that one through.

Obviously - as it’s Marshall - the design of the actual speaker delivers all the retro, analogue rock n roll cool, with the Kilburn III resembling a mini amp, an tribute to its musical heritage. It also has tactile controls, so you can manually customise your bass and treble alongside all your classic play, pause, skip, stop functions. Perfect for any inter-generational family gatherings, as all ages will be able to control the music without yelling about modern technology.

The sound quality is its ultimate stand-out feature though; it has been designed with dynamic loudness meaning the bass, mids, and treble adjust perfectly no matter the volume. Kilburn III has a frequency range of 45Hz-20Hz, a 30W Class Amplifier for the Woofer, and two 30W Class D Amplifiers for the Full Range, with a maximum sound pressure level of 91 decibels as one metre.

Kilburn III is available in a classic black & brass and in cream, serving up minimalist and chic as per. The speakers are available at Marshall directly from 10th June and are selling for £299.90.