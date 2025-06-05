New Ruark MR1 Mk3 speakers revealed: Best-in-class desktop speakers get an upgrade

Ruark's MR1 speakers are back — and they’ve just got a MK3 upgrade.

Already one of the best pairs of desktop speakers in their second-gen MK2 form, the new MR1 MK3 now boasts enhanced USB audio and Bluetooth capability for all your streaming needs - music, tv audio, or high-res playback from a computer or turntable. Basically, whether you’re using them with telly, for gaming, or for blasting Tidal tracks in your home office, these speakers have got you covered.

If you’re looking to make your at-home desk or living-room shelf look a little bit classier whilst keeping all the tech functionalities of good quality speaker then these might be worth looking at. If you're looking to upgrade to a speaker more at the end of Abbey Road music producer spectrum than a train-carriage announcement crackle, the enhanced features from Ruark are a non-music geek's new bestie.

(Image credit: Ruark)

The cabinets are made from handcrafted wood with bevelled front edges - meaning you’re less likely to get your sleeves caught on them, thanks to the smooth, rounded slope. These speakers are the perfect visual meeting point between retro and modern - they go with the surroundings without sticking out, but still have that little something special about them which draws your attention.

Like most things that blend in seamlessly with a desk aesthetic, the fabric over the grilles is grey. You can choose between the Rich Walnut or Charcoal finish - whichever neutral is more to your taste.

(Image credit: Ruark)

If you’re not a style over substance person when it comes to buying a speaker (which is probably a good thing), you’ll be happy to hear the upgraded speakers have a larger enclosure which allows optimum volume for new NS+ Bass/Mid units, and the Class D amplifier.

And, thanks to the custom 20mm silk dome tweeters, the speakers have a deeper, more controlled bass, and a lucid midrange.

Not a canine sound-effect, the speakers come with a subwoofer output for any users looking to enhance the base response. Think watching the newest Mission Impossible film with cinema-experience deep sound.

At 185mm x 135mm x 155 mm, the speakers are compact, and unlikely to cause any arguments about the clunkiness or ugliness of the tech in the room - a game changer in more than one way.

The speakers will set you back £399, so maybe save the splurge for payday. However, considering the British audio company have completely stripped down and rebuilt this new generation speaker, it’s pretty impressive that the price tag hasn’t jumped higher.