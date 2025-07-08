No need to whack the subtitles on with KEF's new audio-enhancing soundbar

KEF, a company that's been making ears happy for over 60 years, is back with a new gadget that promises to turn your living room into a sonic wonderland. Brace yourselves for the XIO Soundbar, a device so transformative that it might just make your old TV speakers weep in shame.

Forget flat, lifeless audio. The XIO is here to redefine "soundscapes" - a fancy way of saying the place where the sound goes. Whether you're bingeing the latest Netflix true-crime doc, battling virtual zombies, or just grooving to your favourite tunes, the XIO promises a "transcendent cinematic sound experience." We're talking hyper-realistic sound, thanks to a secret sauce of innovations with names like Uni-Q® MX, P185 LF driver with P-Flex, and the oh-so-catchy Velocity Control Technology (VECO). Plus, it supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and even Sony 360 Reality Audio – basically, all the cool kids in the audio world.

Under the hood, the XIO is a 5.1.2 powerhouse, meaning it's got more channels than your average TV remote. With 12 class D amplifiers, it's like a tiny audio orchestra packed into one sleek bar. And for those of us who live in awkwardly shaped rooms (or just have too many pillows), the XIO’s Intelligent Placement Technology (IPT) is a godsend. It's a built-in calibration tool that adapts the audio output based on the objects around the soundbar, so you get the best sound, regardless of how cluttered your coffee table is.

Ever missed a crucial plot point because explosions drowned out the dialogue? KEF feels your pain. The XIO boasts a dedicated Dialogue Mode, which, alongside Night and Music Modes, ensures every whispered secret and dramatic monologue is heard with crystal clarity. And if you're a fan of sound imaging, the XIO will make it feel like individual sounds are having a party in your room, perfectly positioned for your listening pleasure.

The XIO packs a punch usually reserved for much larger speakers, thanks to its P185 LF driver and KEF’s P-Flex technology, borrowed from their award-winning subwoofers. This means deeper, more precise bass without the "speaker vibrating off the shelf" drama. Plus, its ultra-slim design hides a secret: twin bass drivers working in a "force-cancelling configuration," which sounds like something out of a superhero movie but actually just means pure, distortion-free low frequencies.

Aesthetically, the XIO is sleek; it’ll blend into your decor like a chameleon. Available in Slate Black and Silver Grey, it features an aluminium top plate and splash-proof fabric, making it as durable as it's stylish.

At the heart of the XIO's "Revolutionary Acoustic Innovation" are six Uni-Q MX drivers, which ensure a balanced soundstage no matter where you're parked on the sofa. And KEF’s patent-pending Velocity Control Technology (VECO) is basically a tiny, vigilant sensor that monitors cone motion and squashes distortion like a bug. Finally, the Music Integrity Engine (MIE) for Cinema is KEF's in-house suite of DSP algorithms, designed to provide you with a "cinema-like sound at home" experience.

Connectivity is also meant to be seamless, with support for all major streaming services and options for HDMI eARC, optical, and RCA subwoofer output. And if the XIO's ample bass isn't enough for your seismic needs, you can wirelessly pair any KEF subwoofer.

Controlling this audio marvel is effortless, whether you prefer the top panel, the remote, or the KEF Connect app for your phone. You can fine-tune your listening experience, with presets like the aforementioned Dialogue mode and a Night mode for those late-night movie marathons where you don’t want to wake the dog (or the neighbours).

All this sonic wizardry can be yours for £1,999 and is available on KEFs website.