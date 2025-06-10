Astell & Kern has just revealed quite possibly the fanciest wired earphones in the world

Astell & Kern, a name synonymous with top-tier audio, has just unveiled its latest masterstroke: the LUNA earphones.

These aren't your average earbuds; they're something of a statement piece — fusing cutting-edge tech and refined design, aimed at the discerning audiophile with a lot of money to burn.

Building on the legacy of the AK ZERO1 and AK ZERO 2, the LUNA is right at the top of Astell & Kern's In-Ear Monitor (IEM) series.

Crafted in Japan, the LUNA features a single-driver, planar-magnetic design housed in a sleek titanium casing. This choice of material isn't just for show (although it does look pretty nice); the titanium is said to ensure both durability and comfort.

In short: if you are looking for in-ear buds to withstand an extended listening session, comprising choice cuts from Aphex Twin's back catalogue, then these are for you.

Oh, and the design of the buds has been inspired by the moon's curves. Yep, THE CURVES OF THE MOON.

There's a lot of tech beneath the relatively small hood here. Including a Katabiki driver which — here comes the science — "employs a unique unipolar magnetic circuit, utilising a single powerful magnet and dual ring-shaped yoke for precise control".

The diaphragm housing is crafted from CNC-machined aluminium, while the ultra-thin, lightweight film with a printed aluminium pattern minimises the diaphragm's weight.

All of these buzzwords mean little to anyone who isn’t obsessed with audio but given A&K's pedigree when it is saying something is good, we are inclined to agree.

(Image credit: Astell&Kern LUNA)

The LUNA comes with seven different ear tip options so no matter what shape your lugs are, there should be a fit for you and there's stylish carry case to keep them protected.

With a price tag of £2,699/$2,700/€3,049, the Astell & Kern LUNA is positioned firmly at the luxury end of the audio market.