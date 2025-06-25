Bang & Olufsen Vollebak Spaceshop speaker weighs 1000kg — but there's a smaller one for your house, too
Finally, a speaker that looks like a granite tequila bottle
From the classic Marshall guitar-amp speakers to ones that looks like they were tuned by Super Mario, whatever you’re after in the world of audio equipment, you can usually find it.
But Bang & Olufsen's latest concept takes the biscuit. It has partnered with British menswear brand Vollebak to create an artsy, design-led speaker to add a little bit of oomph to your pad — or at least to test the structural integrity of your living room...
The duo, in collaboration with Danish Space Architects SAGA, is taking the covers off the Vollebak Spaceshop — aptly named as this extra-terrestrial looking speaker weighs in at a whopping 1,000kg. So, technically you’re getting a piece of workout equipment as well as a speaker. Free weights anyone? The Rock, maybe?
Built from precision-engineered aluminium and finished to mirror the speaker, it houses an immersive soundscape powered by B&O’s iconic Beolab 5 and Beosound 2 speakers.
Same style, more sensible size?
If a speaker that weighs roughly the same as a polar bear isn’t quite what you were looking for — after all, we’re not sure most London flats have the build quality to hold the Spaceshop without it going straight through the floor to the flat below — then fear not. This installation piece is set to tour the world, rather than hit the production line.
If you want similar style but are looking to avoid a Del Boy moment, you may want to look at the smaller version, which IS going on sale.
The Beosound 2 Vollebak edition is a sculptural speaker in a two-toned black and grey combo that makes it look like something that's come straight from a Bond villain's lair.
Fused with near-invisible metal, and finished with a burnished, anodised effect, it's more runway than studio.
The Beosound 2 Vollebak Edition is priced at €5,000 and is made-to-order. It is available to purchase at vollebak.com from June 25th and bang-olufsen.com at a later stage.
Both pieces are being officially unveiled at Bjarke Ingels Group’s HQ on 25th June. Rumour has it (and by rumour, we mean the press release) that this is the start of a longer-term collaboration between the two brands. So it looks as though more stylish aluminium experimentation is in the pipeline.
