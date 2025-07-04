Marshall's new portable speaker is an on-the-go summer dream

Marshall Middleton II sat on a step
(Image credit: Marshall)
Marshall just dropped the second-gen Middleton II Bluetooth speaker, and it's promising an "ultimate listening experience wherever it goes." Basically, it’s designed to be your new best friend for all your portable musical needs.

It's packing 60 watts of Class D amplification for its twin 7.6cm woofers and 20 watts for a pair of 15mm tweeters. Marshall is hyping up the sonic improvements, teasing "even deeper bass and more refined performance at maximum volume."

The Middleton II also features Marshall's 'True Stereophonic' sound tech. This means it aims to deliver a room-filling sound, regardless of where you’re standing. We’ve not had a chance to give it a go, but if it can deliver on that promise this will be some speaker.

It also boasts over 30 hours of portable playtime and an IP67 water- and dust-proof certification, meaning you don’t have to worry too much about taking the speaker on the go. It’s a hardy little thing that should be able to take grander excursions.

Marshall also appears to have clocked we’re all eternally on the go now, with not enough battery to keep us going, so the Middleton II also doubles as a portable power bank. Your phone running low? Just plug it into your speaker. Additionally, it features a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, allowing you to use it for chatting.

Ebba Gourveneur Regnström, Marshall's product manager, summed it up perfectly: "Extending portable playtime is something we put a lot of work into at Marshall, and Middleton II is no exception with its 30 hours (of battery life)." She also highlighted the improved usability and refreshed design.

The Marshall Middleton II is now available in black or cream, priced at £260. So, if you’re looking for a portable speaker that’s tough, boasts quality sound, and keeps your phone charged, the Middleton II might just be your jam.

Dust, sand, dirt in the park and poolside splashes, Middleton II can handle it all. It's even been tested under 1m water for 30 minutes. This speaker's tough exterior won't let the elements get under it.

