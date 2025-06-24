Death Stranding 2: On the Beach reviews are in — this is what the critics are saying

The word "auteur" is traditionally reserved for filmmakers, with directors and game creators rarely afforded that kind of individual praise. However, Hideo Kojima, who’s responsible for the Metal Gear Solid franchise, is one developer who is recognised with that level of celebrity and prestige, with his latest game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, seemingly proving why.

Despite not being released until the 26th June, reviews are now live for the latest instalment in what is now a series led by Norman Reedus, who plays the most dedicated courier the world has ever seen. The game takes place 11 months after the events of the first one, reintroducing us to Sam (Norman Reedus), who is living a quiet life in Mexico before things go awry and he has to slip back into the Porter Suit for another adventure - this time across Australia.

After 103 reviews, at the time of writing, Kojima’s latest epic boasts a Metacritic score of 90, whilst we will have to wait and see if users are as hot on the sequel. The first game was famously divisive, with opinions ranging from a masterpiece to being a bit dull. Continue reading for an overview of what various critics think, but be warned, it’s largely very positive.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - Explore. Connect. Survive. | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

VGC’s Jordan Middler, incredibly positive on Death Stranding 2, giving the game five out of five stars, “Death Stranding 2 delivers on the core concept the original game promised in a package that admirably balances Kojima’s Hollywood sensibilities with top-notch action and unmatched atmosphere. It’s undoubtedly one of the best sequels in recent memory, and arguably one of Kojima’s best ever games.”

Scott McCrae, for our pals over at TechRadar Gaming, also gave the game top marks, justifying it by saying, “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is a great example of a sequel that expands on the original without losing sight of it. The traversal is still the star of the show, while the action has been significantly improved without taking over the experience. While a conventional plot takes the back seat for a more character-driven story, the new cast of characters and a phenomenal final third act stick the landing with prime Hideo Kojima bombast.”

VideoGamer’s Tom Bardwell was also hot on the PlayStation exclusive, giving the game a nine of ten, “It’s a goofy spectacle, the folly of a man who has let it all go a bit to his head, utterly bizarre and enigmatically incoherent but nevertheless an earnest exploration of loss and connection. At any other studio, such a muzzily, decadent vision would have led to a quiet aside to tone it down or been simply shelved in favour of a safer bet. Thankfully, Kojima’s auteur status means he’s immune to this, free to fling about millions as he sees fit. Long may it continue.”

GameSpot, which still gave the game a seven out of ten, were one of the more negative reviews we read, stating “Hitting the end credits came with the painful realization that Death Stranding 2 can't rekindle the novelty of its world and characters as effectively the second time around. Ironically, it feels like a more ordinary experience, which makes sense as a sequel that isn't looking to be as disruptive with new ideas as it was the last time.”

What’s clear from the reviews is that if you loved the first one, you will feel the same this time around, with the game continuing along the same rocky path set out in the original, but with some fresh ideas, greater emphasis on character, and stunning visuals.