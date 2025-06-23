Beyond MindsEye: These are the 5 games to play while waiting for GTA 6 instead

Unfortunately, the latest venture from former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies has not delivered the same success he had before leaving the Scottish game studio.

Whilst he was at Rockstar, he was involved with developing some of the greatest games ever made, including the Grand Theft Auto franchise and Red Dead Redemption, with Leslie personally working on both before departing in 2016.

It’s not to say his new studio’s first game, MindsEye won’t pick up — who knows where it might end up after some patches and updates — but on release, it’s not looking good.

The action adventure game is currently sitting at 38% on Metacritic, with IGN giving it a four out of ten, Eurogamer one star out of five, whilst GameSpot described it as “a stringent and relentlessly dull video game, wasting its impressive world on formulaic mission design that's both archaic and uninspired.”

Even if the game does turn it around, which feels unlikely, we know for sure this isn’t going to scratch that crime-itch we’ve all got as we wait for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI to arrive – admittedly, it was wishful thinking that MindsEye was the answer, but we can dream. So, with that in mind, here are our top five gaming picks to try out whilst you wait for Rockstar’s next crime caper to arrive...

5. Judgement Remastered

Judgment - Announce Trailer | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Release year: 2021

In truth, in this slot, you could choose any of the games developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, with them also developing the Yakuza series (now rebranded to Like a Dragon). All of these games, including Judgement, capture plenty of what GTA offers, but with an extra dose of whackiness, with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza demonstrating that perfectly.

The reason we’ve opted for Judgement, a Yakuza spin-off, is because it feels a bit more serious (only slightly) than the others and also shows off what it’s like to be on the other side of the law. In Judgement, players take on the role of Takayuki Yagami as he attempts to solve a murder case in Kamurocho, a setting also featured in the Yakuza games. Sometimes, it's good to be the good guy.

4. Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2: Story Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] - YouTube Watch On

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

PS4, Xbox One, PC Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release year: 2017

Watch Dogs 2 remains the high point of the Watch Dogs franchise, following the lacklustre first instalment and a third instalment that seemed to have learned nothing from what worked in the second game.

It’s not quite as crash bang wallop as GTA and it’s certainly less explicit, but at its core, you’re a criminal stealing cars and making a nuisance of yourself.

The protagonist, Marcus, is genuinely enjoyable, and the game lends itself more to mobility and stealth, unlike the GTA games. If what you enjoy from GTA is rolling around American cities, car chases and exploring, Watch Dogs 2 is an overlooked gem.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Trailer #2 - YouTube Watch On

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

PS4, Xbox One, PC Developer: Rockstar

Rockstar Release year: 2018

For some, Red Dead Redemption 2 is like the serious older brother to the GTA games. Rockstar develops both franchises, but Red Dead often adopts a mature and deeper approach, while GTA opts for satire and humour.

That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of similarities between the two; Red Dead Redemption 2 feels like Rockstar doing everything it does well, dialled up to 11. The game has a level of polish rarely seen elsewhere.

The story is compelling, the characters feel real, and, of course, there is more crime than you can shake a stick at, all set in the American West in 1899.

2. Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country - “Whatever it Takes” Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Developer: Hangar 13

Hangar 13 Release year: 8th August, 2025

Mafia: The Old Country is the only game on this list that isn’t out just yet. It was a toss-up between this and one of the older Mafia games, but with the direction the series is going in, and the fact you’ve not played it, it felt like a fitting inclusion.

The fourth Mafia game, set to release on the 8th August, takes the player back to 1900s Sicily, in what appears to be a more narrative-focused instalment of the series compared to its predecessors. Players will dive into the criminal underworld of the Mafia as the main character, Enzo, tries to climb the ranks of the Torrisi crime family.

We’ve not played this either, but from the trailer above, this looks to be the perfect amuse-bouche for GTA VI.

1. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition — Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Release year: 2023

Cyberpunk 2077, and its DLC Phantom Liberty, are probably the most similar to GTA you’ll find on this list, with the world truly being a sandbox for you to explore, destroy, and do plenty of questionable things in.

Here, you’re genuinely a criminal, and although there’s more RPG mechanics on offer than in GTA, everything else is very similar.

It boasts a futuristic setting to keep things fresh, and Keanu Reeves swings by to keep you company, delivering what is probably the most GTA-like experience you can get without picking up a game from Rockstar. The game’s massive, too, so if you start now, you may be done by the Spring.