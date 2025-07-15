Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition is free to download and keep right now
But you’ll have to hurry to get GTA 3 for free.
Grand Theft Auto 3: Definitive Edition, the 2021 remaster of the seminal open world nick-a-car, fight-a-cop game, is currently free to download.
At present, it’s limited to iOS users — so that’s anyone with an iPhone or iPad — but the game is available in its entirety, without the need for an in-app purchase unlock. Considering it usually costs £18.99, it’s a bargain.
Free!
It all starts in Liberty City. With revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you have enough guts to take it.
It’s unclear yet whether or not this is an unannounced promotion, or a pricing error. The fact it’s only available on one platform suggests the latter. So if you’re interested in grabbing it at the cheapest price it’ll ever be, do so while you can.
The most important game of modern times?
Grand Theft Auto 3 completely changed the landscape of video games when it first released in 2001 on the PlayStation 2. Taking what had been a 2D series and transporting it into full 3D, it offered gamers unparalleled freedom to carry out their criminal fantasies in game.
It’d go on to set the blueprint not only for the rest of the best-selling series, but also forged a path for open world games as varied as Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Cyberpunk 2077.
This Definitive Edition remaster was met with some criticism at launch due to some technical hitches and dodgy art upscaling. But subsequent patches have made it by far the best way to play this all-time classic on modern systems.
As for what’s next for developers Rockstar Games? Hotly anticipated sequel GTA 6 is due out on May 26, 2026, while there are rumours that remastered versions of GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption 2 are being planned for current systems.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He's happiest in the front row of a gig for a band you've never heard of, watching 35mm cinema re-runs of classic sci-fi flicks, or propping up a bar with an old fashioned in one hand and a Game Boy in the other.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The 10 best songs from the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games, ranked!
“So here I am, doing everything I can…”
-
Is Travis Scott getting a GTA 6 radio station?
An excursion to be excited about
-
The latest Football Manager game is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers
Fake it till you make it
-
Best Prime Day video game deals you can buy now
From Nintendo to Xbox and PlayStation
-
Helldivers 2 finally lands on Xbox and fans won't have to wait long
The fight for freedom comes to Xbox
-
Xbox gamers face heartbreaking news as huge N64 reboot gets cancelled
Going Dark
-
This is the end of Xbox consoles, warns Microsoft veteran
Maybe nothing is an Xbox
-
Nintendo Switch 2 and webcams - how to know if yours will work with the new console
Knowledge in a flash