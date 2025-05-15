Hideo Kojima is coming to London for Death Stranding 2 tour

As part of the imminent release of Death Stranding 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to the 2019 action game starring Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, the game's director, Hideo Kojima, is going on tour to promote the game.

The tour will visit 12 locations, including London, on the 30th June. It will initially kick off in Los Angeles on the 8th June before finishing up in Lucca, Italy, in November. Outside of the dates and cities, very little is known about what the tour will entail, with more information set to be announced closer to each tour date. Although Kojima Productions has already promised special guests and events on the tour.

Considering Death Stranding 2 releases on the 26th June, the majority of the tour will be after the game has released, so there is a chance that as the tour evolves, it becomes more and more about the events of the second game once it's been more widely played.

Norma Reedus will once again star in the sequel, so expect him to pop up during the tour. The second game in the series from legendary director Kojima takes place 11 months after the events of the first game, with our protagonist now living the quiet life in Mexico. Eventually, as you would expect, it goes wrong, and Reedus’ Sam finds himself in Australia tasked with reconnecting this society, too.

The first game was full of familiar faces, and the second one will be no different. The cast includes Léa Seydoux, Troy Baker, Elle Fanning, George Miller, and many more. Initially, Death Stranding 2 is only slated for PS5; however, we expect it to come to other platforms eventually, just like the first game did after some time.

The full tour locations are:

June 8 – Los Angeles, USA

June 14 – Sydney, Australia

June 26 – Tokyo, Japan

June 28 – Paris, France

June 30 – London, UK

July 4 – Seoul, South Korea

July 6 – Taipei, Taiwan

July 9 – Hong Kong

July 12 – Shanghai, China

August – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

October – Sao Paulo, Brazil

November – Lucca, Italy