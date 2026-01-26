Rane's System One is a first-of-its-kind DJ interface

We don’t bang on about DJ tech too often on Shortlist, but Rane has just come up with something we think breaks the mould a bit, the Rane System One.

Its claim to being special surrounds the tagline, it’s the “world’s first all-in-one standalone motorised DJ system.” No laptop required, at all.

So while you have those familiar decks for live mixing, there’s a complete touchscreen interface sitting between. This lets you access your stems, on local media if that’s what you use, or you can mine streaming services for tracks over Wi-Fi.

Supported ones include TIDAL, Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as SoundCloud Go+, Beatsource and Beatport. Yep, there’s no Spotify, but this will be possible through support for the Serato and Algoriddim, planned for “early 2026”.

You’ll select everything through the 7-inch touchscreen, but then also have access to the wealth of controllers and those motorised platters, in a real blend of the old and the new.

Rane says this approach brings an “unmatched level of freedom while maintaining the legacy feel of turntables.”

OLED displays also sit under each of the performance pads, the colourful rectangles below the platters, for intuitive real-time feedback.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if you want to run off your own static collection rather than digging into (not to mention paying for) a streaming service? You can plug in an SD card, an external drive, and there’s an internal space for a SATA drive.

The Rane System One also has a healthy complement of effects, with more than 25 of them on board.

Rane has managed to combine the high-tech approach of something like the Denon DJ Prime 4+ with motorised platters, without going overboard on weight. Sure, it’s not light at around 13.3kg, but it’s not far off Rane’s step-down Performer setup either, which weighs 12.79kg.

The Rane System One is available now for £2199.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



