Audio Pro doubles down on rock ’n’ roll with amp-style Drumfire speakers

Audio Pro has officially completed its new W-generation speaker range with the launch of two new Drumfire models: the full-fat Drumfire II W and the more compact Drumfire D-2 W.

Following the rollout of its refreshed W-generation speakers last September, the Swedish audio brand is now bringing its most rock ’n’ roll-leaning line into the fold. First introduced back in 2018, the Drumfire range has long been about big sound and bold styling, and these new W-generation updates aim to push both even further.

At the top of the pile sits the Drumfire II W, a full-size powered stereo speaker designed for those who like their music loud, physical and unapologetic. Audio Pro promises a sound that’s not just powerful, but detailed too, equally capable of filling a room at high volume or bringing warmth and clarity at lower listening levels. Multiroom support comes as standard, alongside Google Cast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.

As with the rest of the W-generation range, the Drumfire II W pairs updated firmware with Audio Pro’s revamped app, delivering tighter Wi-Fi synchronisation and access to a wide range of streaming services. Updates are handled automatically over the air, meaning the speaker quietly improves over time without any manual tinkering.

Visually, it sticks closely to the Drumfire formula: faux leather wrap, hand-stitched detailing and solid aluminium accents, striking a balance between classic rock amp aesthetics and modern living-room sensibilities. It’s available in black, grey or soft white, and includes six physical preset buttons for instant access to playlists or radio stations — no phone required.

The Drumfire D-2 W, meanwhile, is effectively the top speaker unit from the full Drumfire II W system, sold here as a standalone option. On its own, it still delivers what Audio Pro describes as true hi-fi sound, with controlled bass and crisp highs, alongside the same streaming and multiroom features as its larger sibling.

When paired with the dedicated Drumfire subwoofer as part of a full Drumfire II W setup, the system automatically adjusts its crossover, allowing the sub to handle the deepest bass duties and freeing the speaker to play louder and cleaner.

Both speakers are available now in the UK, Europe and the US. The Drumfire D-2 W is priced at £350, while the Drumfire II W comes in at £600, firmly premium territory, but very much in line with Audio Pro’s ambitions.





