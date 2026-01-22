Sony has new entry-level vinyl record players in the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT 

Looking for your first turntable? One of the classic options is Sony’s long-standing PS-LX310BT, and now the brand has come up with two more.

These are the Sony PS-LX3BT and the PS-LX5BT. They are pitched as the ideal first turntable, and the one to go for if you’re willing to spend a bit more. Well, £100 more.

Sony’s entry-level PX-LX3BT costs £299, the PS-LX5BT £399.

So, what do you get? Either one looks pretty smart and has an aluminium platter. You get three gain levels, and support for 33 1/3 or 45rpm records. Y’know, the basic stuff.

Wireless wonder

Compared to the classic Sony PS-LX310BT, though, either of these newer record players has significantly better Bluetooth codec support. Where the old model on has basic SBC or aptX, this pair adds aptX Adaptive and LDAC, for Hi-Res Audio even if you want to avoid room-cluttering speaker cable.

The Sony PS-LX3BT, pictured above, has a transparent lid for that classic look, and an integrated phono stage so you don’t need to purchase one separately. It’s a pretty ideal turntable for the vinyl record beginner, and it comes with a brand attached even the least techy of your friends will recognise.

“It delivers warm analogue sound with smooth tracking, perfect for everyday enjoyment,” says Sony.

Richer sounds

Not quite flashy enough for your expensive tastes? The Sony PS-LX5BT is designed to be an all-round upgrade, including a bunch of tweaks that help to reduce vibration. And that is obviously the enemy of a record player where the sound comes from a needle working its way over a load of tiny grooves.

The Sony PS-LX5BT has a one-piece body and rubber record mat. It’s an all-round better made player, and also a higher-grade cartridge. This, for those new to record players, is probably the most important factor when you’re shopping for an affordable player and want to get a meaningful upgrade to the sound. But you can, of course, get that upgrade further down the line if you think you’ll be happy with the entry-level Sony PS-LX3BT for now.





