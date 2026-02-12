Sony upgrades its legendary earbuds with the WF-1000XM6

Sony has just unveiled its next-generation WF-1000XM6 truly wireless earbuds, and they’re already being hailed as a serious contender in the noise-cancelling earbuds arena.

Building on the legacy of the critically acclaimed WF-1000XM5, which were widely considered some of the best earbuds around, the new WF-1000XM6 promise 25% better noise cancellation thanks to a host of upgrades, including the next-gen HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3e, an Integrated Processor V2, Adaptive Noise Cancelling Optimiser, and four mics on each earbud.

Beyond silencing the outside world, the WF-1000XM6 aim to deliver premium sound co-created with Grammy-winning engineers, plus Sony’s best call quality yet, featuring bone conduction sensors and AI-powered noise reduction to isolate voices from background chatter.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony)

Ergonomically redesigned for comfort and stability, these earbuds are slimmer than before, with Noise Isolation Earbud Tips in four sizes to fit almost any ear shape.

Other handy upgrades include stronger Bluetooth connectivity, hands-free access to Google Gemini, LE Audio support for ultra-low latency, and up to 8 hours of battery life per charge (24 hours with the case).

While the WF-1000XM6 will inevitably be compared to Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 and Bose QC Ultra Gen 2, both of which have set high bars for sound quality, noise cancellation, and design, it will be fascinating to see if Sony can not only match these rivals but also improve on its own stellar WF-1000XM5.

For anyone who has loved Sony’s 1000X series in the past, the new WF-1000XM6 look like they could raise the bar yet again. Hopefully, they can deliver what's expected from this line of earbuds, and we can't wait to try them.

Available later this month in Black and Platinum Silver, the WF-1000XM6 will retail for £250/€300.





