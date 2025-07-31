Sky TV's huge new original film is a star-studded look at Nazi war crimes
Crowe, Malik and more
Sky has just dropped the first peek at Nuremberg, a historical drama that's set to hit cinemas on the 14th of November, 2025. This release comes just in time for the 80th anniversary of the real-life Nuremberg Trials, and it looks like it's going to be a must-see.
One of the most interesting aspects of the film is Academy Award winner Russell Crowe's incredible transformation into the infamous Nazi leader Hermann Göring. He’s borderline unrecognisable, dismissing his regular charm in favour of a sinister side we’ve not seen too much of from the Australian actor.
The movie is based on Jack El-Hai’s book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist, and it throws viewers right into the tense dynamics of the post-war world. The story follows American army psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, played by Rami Malek.
Kelley's job? To figure out if captured Nazi officials are mentally fit enough to stand trial for their horrific war crimes. But what starts as a straightforward medical evaluation quickly turns into a thrilling mind game. Kelley finds himself caught in Göring's clever intellect and chillingly charismatic personality.
Writer-director James Vanderbilt describes Nuremberg as a "cat-and-mouse thriller set in the shadow of history." It's clear the film will dive deep into heavy themes like justice, guilt, and the tough moral questions that came after the collapse of the Third Reich.
The cast is packed with talent, too, including Michael Shannon, Richard E. Grant, and the increasingly popular Leo Woodall. And that's not all – you'll also see John Slattery, Mark O’Brien, Colin Hanks, Lydia Peckham, Wrenn Schmidt, Lotte Verbeek, and Andreas Pietschmann.
After its cinema run in November, Nuremberg will be available on Sky Cinema in January 2026. This means you'll have the chance to watch this compelling and relevant historical drama from the comfort of your own home, so you can pause during those tense moments.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
