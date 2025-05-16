Omega unveils 2025 Railmaster with striking gradient Dials

Omega is bringing back its Railmaster model for 2025, giving the Professional Trilogy underdog a fresh look with a 38mm case and eye-catching gradient dials. The Railmaster aims to capture attention with this modern iteration alongside the iconic Speedmaster and Seamaster.

Originally designed in 1957 to shield railway workers from magnetic interference, the Railmaster has experienced an on-again, off-again history. After being discontinued in the 1960s, it has seen sporadic reissues, including a stint within the Aqua Terra family and a 60th-anniversary model in 2017. This latest revival showcases Omega's commitment to making the Railmaster a more prominent member of its lineup.

The 2025 Railmaster distinguishes itself with a smaller 38mm case (down from 40mm) and distinctive gradient dials, offering a more subtle design. Two initial versions are available: a gray-to-black central seconds model with white markers, and a beige-to-brown small seconds variant with vintage-inspired lume.

Both retain the classic triangular markers and Arabic numerals at 3, 6, 9, and 12, but with a contemporary flair intended to enhance everyday versatility.

The grey variant offers a modern aesthetic with rhodium-plated hands and two-tone Super-LumiNova. At the same time, the beige model leans into vintage charm with warmer tones and a small seconds subdial. Despite the reduced case diameter and lug-to-lug, the thickness remains.

The new Railmasters are powered by Master Chronometer movements—the Calibre 8806 for the grey central seconds and the Calibre 8804 for the beige small seconds. Both feature a Co-Axial escapement, METAS certification, and an impressive 15,000 gauss magnetic resistance, a significant leap from the original's 1,000 gauss.

Both models are offered on a redesigned three-row stainless steel bracelet with a tool-less micro-adjustment clasp. Leather strap options are also available.

With pricing starting at £4,800 (not including the bracelet), the revived Railmaster blends heritage with contemporary design, offering a compelling choice for those seeking an understated yet technically proficient timepiece.